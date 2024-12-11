Scientific Games Scores Deal with NBA for Lottery Scratch Games in U.S.

Company's New NBA License a Big Win for Lottery Game Portfolios

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games continues to light up the company's licensed properties portfolio with another big win. National Basketball Association (NBA)-licensed instant scratch games are now available to U.S. lotteries through Scientific Games, bringing the fan-passionate brand of professional basketball to their players.

As part of the new, multi-year agreement, Scientific Games will work with U.S. lotteries to help create custom second-chance promotions and experiential prizes to amplify their NBA-themed scratch games. Lotteries can also work with local NBA teams in their states to create team-specific games through sponsorships.

The Massachusetts Lottery, perennially ranked No. 1 worldwide for instant scratch game sales, is the first to feature an NBA-branded scratcher under the Scientific Games agreement. The Lottery launched an NBA Champion Boston Celtics-themed game on November 19 with the 2024-25 NBA season in full swing. With total sales of $1.6 billion since the introduction of its first sports-themed ticket in 2006, the Mass Lottery is also ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for retail sales in this category.

"The Celtics are one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports and we are thrilled to commemorate their most recent championship with a ticket that offers their passionate fanbase the opportunity to win up to one million dollars and a variety of experiential and merchandise prizes," said Mark William Bracken, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The NBA has a rich tradition of game-changing plays, storied rivalries and team dynasties. It is the most innovative league in sports, helping drive the growth of the sport around the globe. The NBA is comprised of 30 teams in North America, 29 based in major U.S. cities and one in Canada.

Tina Hoover, VP Licensing for Scientific Games, said, "We are excited to welcome the NBA back into the lottery category. The NBA has a loyal and passionate fanbase, which makes the brand perfect for lottery games that appeal to players in communities across a state. Each game can be customized to a lottery's home market. Best of all, sales from the games will benefit the lottery's good cause programs in those same communities."

In fiscal year 2024, licensed branded games created by Scientific Games for North American lotteries represented USD $2.6 billion in retail sales.

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technologies, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries, including nearly every North American lottery. The company is the largest lottery games provider in the world, the fastest-growing partner of choice for lottery systems technology and a leading global provider of iLottery solutions, digital lottery games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs and customer relationship management programs.

About Scientific Games

