Scientific Games Announces Ovie Doro as Senior Vice President of Data, Analytics & AI

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games has named Ovie Doro ("Doro") as Senior Vice President of Data, Analytics & AI, strengthening the company's investment in advanced analytics, data science and AI-driven insights to support growth and innovation across its global lottery business.

Doro will lead the expansion of the SG Analytics group, Scientific Games' enterprise analytics practice that combines deep expertise with business intelligence tools, data and insights to support decision-making and increased performance of the company's lottery products and services. His appointment advances the company's industry-leading use of data and AI to help guide development of lottery games and technologies, enhance player experiences and deliver measurable, ROI-driven value for lottery customers—helping optimize performance in support of their beneficiary missions—across retail and digital channels.

"Advanced analytics is critical to how Scientific Games supports our lottery customers and drives innovation and performance for sustainable growth," said Pat McHugh, Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Games. "Doro brings deep experience understanding consumer behavior and building scalable analytics and data science capabilities at global organizations, and we're excited to have him lead this mission-critical work."

Doro has more than a decade of experience in architecting and scaling enterprise analytics and machine learning platforms across global consumer and e-commerce organizations. Most recently, he served as Senior Global Director of Data Science & Machine Learning Engineering at AB InBev, where he pioneered the AI strategy for the company's global B2B e-commerce platform, transforming it into an AI-enabled ecosystem that drove revenue growth and partner value across multiple international markets.

Doro has held senior data science leadership roles at Walmart and Jet.com, where he led teams responsible for customer analytics, experimentation platforms, personalization and lifecycle modeling. His work focused on translating applied research into production-grade analytics and machine learning systems that supported growth, retention and omnichannel engagement.

At Scientific Games, Doro will advance SG Analytics by translating data into action across market and channel intelligence, competitive and industry insights, ROI and growth modeling, data engineering, data science and machine learning, supported by standardized reporting and visualization. He will also play a central role in enabling analytics-driven product growth, personalization, experimentation and cross-channel optimization that connects retail and digital play.

Doro will report to Carrie Galvin, Chief Transformation & Strategy Officer of Scientific Games, and will work closely with leaders across product, technology, sales and operations organizations.

"Doro's appointment strengthens our ability to translate data into action and value for our customers," said Galvin. "His experience building analytics capabilities that deliver real-world business outcomes will help us better serve lotteries through smarter products and performance insights."

Doro holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master's degree in Applied Mathematics from KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

