Scientific Games' Systems Technology Creates Momentum for New Mexico Lottery's Next Era of Growth

Company Delivers Successful Systems Conversion Featuring Instant Game Management Program and Advanced Retail Technology

ATLANTA, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games and the New Mexico Lottery have modernized the Lottery's operations, setting the stage for future growth with a new, advanced gaming system and a comprehensive suite of innovative technologies rolling out at 1,000+ retailers across the state. The integrated tech conversion also includes the launch of the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership instant game management program—bringing together analytics, logistics, retail optimization and product strategy to drive game performance and maximize proceeds to education in the state.

Scientific Games' systems technology is creating momentum for the New Mexico Lottery's next era of growth through a successful gaming systems conversion featuring advanced retail technology and a data-driven instant game management program.

The company's new gaming system is now powering the New Mexico Lottery's draw-based and Scratchers' sales, simplifying lottery product management for retailers and enhancing convenience to players. The full-line technology solution also delivers precision analytics to help optimize sales performance and generate maximum revenues to benefit college scholarship funding for students in-state.

"The New Mexico Lottery is officially live with new, modern technology systems that work together to enhance all aspects of our operations and ensure we are well-positioned for our next era of growth," said David Barden, CEO of the New Mexico Lottery. "We've strategically planned every step of this holistic modernization effort with Scientific Games to intelligently operate our retail network, making our Scratchers games easier for retailers to manage in their stores and easily accessible to our valued players."

In development over the past year, the successful conversion features Scientific Games' Momentum ecosystem, anchored by an advanced central gaming system, patented SciTrak instant game distribution system, gem | intelligence retailer licensing and management portal and INFUSE business intelligence platform. Scientific Games' WAVE clerk-operated terminals and PlayCentral self-service machines are being deployed in planned phases at New Mexico Lottery retailers.

"Congratulations to the New Mexico Lottery for building upon our long-standing instant scratch game partnership, embracing innovation for the future," said John Schulz, President of Americas & Global Instant Products for Scientific Games. "We are proud to serve as the Lottery's full-line partner and help drive maximum proceeds for New Mexico college students."

The company provides services and expertise from its location in Albuquerque, including the SGEP instant game portfolio management program featuring game planning services, data analytics, advanced logistics, licensed brand services, and retail sales and marketing support.

Serving 150 lotteries in 50 countries, Scientific Games is the world's largest lottery games company, fastest growing lottery systems provider and a leading provider of digital lottery solutions. The company is one of the first lottery companies globally certified by the World Lottery Association as a Responsible Gaming Supplier.

Scratchers™ is a trademark of the New Mexico Lottery Authority.

gem | intelligence®, INFUSE™, Momentum®, PlayCentral®, SciTrak™, and WAVE™ are trademarks of Scientific Games. © 2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC