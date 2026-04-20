Scientific Games Technology to Power the Minnesota Lottery's Omnichannel Sales

Company's Innovative Tech Solution Selected Based on Partnership and Growth

ATLANTA, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games and the Minnesota Lottery are partnering on a major tech modernization initiative through a new seven-year contract focused on growth. The global lottery company's new technologies will replace the Minnesota Lottery's legacy system, delivering industry-leading performance and security to its retail and digital networks. The new technology contract may be renewed for up to three additional years.

Scientific Games and the Minnesota Lottery are partnering on a major tech modernization initiative through a new seven-year contract focused on growth. The global lottery company’s new technologies will replace the Minnesota Lottery’s legacy system, delivering industry-leading performance and security to its retail and digital networks.

Scientific Games will power the Minnesota Lottery with a flexible, cloud-based solution through its Momentum ecosystem—an integrated framework of technologies, applications and services designed to work together to optimize sales performance and drive growth.

"We took an innovative approach to selecting technology that would pave the way to the future and responsibly grow our contributions to programs that positively impact the lives of Minnesotans," said Adam Prock, Executive Director, Minnesota Lottery. "We were seeking modern technology and a solution focused on service and partnership. Scientific Games was aligned with our vision for growth."

Scientific Games has become the fastest growing lottery systems provider in the world, with the company's technology selected by four North American lotteries in the past 18 months, including the Minnesota Lottery, Ohio Lottery, New Mexico Lottery and Loto-Québec. Globally, over the last decade, the company has completed 50+ lottery system implementations and conversions, most recently for the New Mexico Lottery, North Dakota Lottery, Lotto New Zealand and The National Lottery in the UK.

"Scientific Games looks forward to serving the Minnesota Lottery with the highest standards of excellence and all the flexibility a cloud-based ecosystem has to offer," said John Schulz, President of Americas & Global Instant Products for Scientific Games. "A systems conversion requires a strong partnership and months of cooperation and collaboration. We will work closely with the Minnesota Lottery's team to deliver another successful go-live, moving the Lottery into a sustainable future."

The company's Momentum ecosystem is anchored by its central gaming system, patented SciTrak Scratch games distribution system, gem | Intelligence retailer licensing and management portal and INFUSE business intelligence platform. Scientific Games' SCiQ digital menu boards, WAVE clerk-operated terminals and PlayCentral self-service machines—which can open new distribution channels—will be installed across the Minnesota Lottery's retailer network. Additionally, a second-chance digital promotions solution supported by the company's award-winning CRM program will be included.

Since 1990, the Minnesota Lottery has generated more than $4 billion for state programs, including the environment, education, public safety and health and human services, and problem gambling.

Serving 150 lotteries in 50 countries, Scientific Games is the world's largest lottery games company, fastest growing lottery systems provider and a leading provider of digital lottery solutions. The company is one of the first lottery companies globally certified by the World Lottery Association as a Responsible Gaming Supplier.

gem | intelligence®, INFUSE™, Momentum®, PlayCentral®, SCiQ®, SciTrak™, and WAVE™ are trademarks of Scientific Games. © 2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Minnesota Lottery

Since 1990, the Minnesota Lottery has generated $4.3 billion for programs that positively impact the lives of Minnesotans. More than $1.7 billion has helped preserve, restore and protect Minnesota's environment through the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, Game and Fish Fund and the Natural Resources Fund. Another $2.3 billion has helped fund state programs, including education, public safety and health and human services. Lottery dollars also support programs to help prevent and treat problem gambling. For more information visit www.mnlottery.com.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC