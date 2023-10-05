Scientific Games Wins Two 2023 Communitas Awards

News provided by

Scientific Games, LLC

05 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

Global Awards Recognize Scientific Games' Commitment to Ethical, Environmental and Social Responsibility

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games won two 2023 Communitas Awards for excellence in corporate social responsibility. The company was recognized for its dedication to environmental and ethical responsibility in its daily operations as well as for an industry-leading commitment to Responsible Gaming.

The Communitas Awards is an international effort to recognize exceptional businesses, organizations and individuals who unselfishly give of themselves and their resources, and are changing how they do business, to benefit their communities.

Scientific Games won the 2023 Communitas Leadership in Ethical and Environmental Responsibility Award for the company's high ethical standards in all its social, economic and environmental activities. These activities range from stringent game security protocols to inclusive hiring practices and sustainable production methods.

The first lottery provider to earn certifications in Quality Management, Information Security and Anti-Bribery from the International Standards Organization, Scientific Games is committed to creating a sustainable future through responsible business practices in the 130 jurisdictions where the company serves lottery customers.

"As a leader in the global lottery industry, our daily operational activities are built upon a bedrock of ethical, environmental and social responsibility," said Stephen Richardson, Chief Administrative and Compliance Officer for Scientific Games. "Scientific Games upholds the highest standards of corporate governance in everything we do, so our lottery customers can feel confident using our games and technologies to fund their good causes across the world."

Globally certified by the World Lottery Association as a Responsible Gaming Supplier, Scientific Games also received a 2023 Communitas Award for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility for Responsible Gaming. This award recognizes the company's Healthy Play program and accompanying 2022 National Responsible Gaming Study.

"Scientific Games has woven stringent environmental, social and governance protocols into our daily business practices and in many areas, we helped set the gold standard for the global lottery industry," said Dena Rosenzweig, Chief Legal Officer for Scientific Games. "Now as we celebrate our 50th anniversary this year, we are truly honored to receive recognition for our work."

Healthy Play is the only vendor-partner program offering lotteries tools and best practices to help educate all stakeholders, establish trust and increase lottery literacy. The company's 2022 National Responsible Gaming Study provides benchmarks and data-driven insights to help lotteries develop and evaluate their responsible gaming efforts.

Scientific Games is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of lottery instant games and a global leader in lottery and sports betting technology systems, digital lottery games, mobile apps, and player loyalty programs.

Healthy Play™ is a trademark of Scientific Games. © 2023 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC

