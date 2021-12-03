Scientific Peer Review of Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs' Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program for the Department of Defense

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs' (CDMRP), Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program (PRCRP) consumer advocate Bill Crismon recently participated in the evaluation of research applications submitted to the PRCRP. Bill Crismon was nominated for participation in the program by Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF), Plantation, Florida. As a consumer reviewer, he was a full voting member, (along with prominent scientists) at meetings to help determine how the $115 million appropriated by Congress for Fiscal Year 2021 will be spent on cancer research.

Bill Crismon in Washington, D.C. for Debbie's Dream Foundation's 8th Annual Stomach Cancer Capitol Hill Advocacy Day in 2020.

Consumer reviewers are asked to represent the collective view of patients by preparing comments on the impact of the research on issues such as diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life. When commenting on serving as a consumer reviewer, Bill said that, "Serving on this panel was humbling but exciting and encouraging to see the progress being made in cancer research."

Consumer advocates and scientists have worked together in this unique partnership to evaluate the merit of research applications since FY09. COL Sarah B. Goldman, Director of the CDMRP, expressed her appreciation for the consumer advocates' hard work. "Integrating consumer perspectives into our decision-making process brings energy and focus to our research programs. Patients, caregivers, family members, and advocates help us keep our efforts centered around what is truly important to those impacted. We very much value this critical input from our consumers who help ensure that CDMRP's work remains critical and relevant," she said.

Researchers applying to the PRCRP propose to advance mission readiness of U.S. military members affected by cancer and to improve quality of life by decreasing the burden of cancer on Service members, their families, Veterans, and the American public. The PRCRP fills important gaps by supporting groundbreaking research while encouraging out-of-the box thinking.

More information about the CDMRP's PRCRP is available at the website: https://cdmrp.army.mil/prcrp/default.

Optional: Attached is a recent digital photograph provided by Debbie's Dream Foundation that may be used in conjunction with this press release.

Media Contact:

Kate Poindexter

Public Affairs Specialist

Ripple Effect

Supporting the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs,

USAMRDC

301-619-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer