SCIENTISTS AT CE PHARM CONFERENCE DESCRIBE HOW Maurice™ AND MauriceFlex™ SYSTEMS TRANSFORM THEIR PROTEIN ANALYSIS

News provided by

Bio-Techne Corporation

27 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) was pleased to host presentations by three industry experts yesterday at the CASSS CE Pharm conference in Philadelphia, PA. These industry experts highlighted how Bio-Techne's ProteinSimple branded Maurice™ and MauriceFlex™ systems improved their therapeutic development workflows. Both systems offer automated capillary isoelectric focusing (icIEF), which is the gold standard for protein charge analysis, and capillary electrophoresis sodium dodecyl sulfate (CE-SDS) for size analysis. MauriceFlex™ adds protein charge fractionation for downstream charge variant characterization.

The first talk by Whitney Gaynor of Eli Lilly and Company focused on bridging Maurice and iCE3 (Bio-Techne's legacy iCE instrument) for protein charge heterogeneity analysis. Over 10 late stage and commercial products were analyzed to determine comparability between iCE3 and Maurice. Additionally, the Maurice Empower® Control Kit was leveraged to better understand the functionality of the Waters™ Empower® software with Maurice. As a result of this study, appropriate comparability protocols were developed to transfer methods from iCE3 to Maurice, including the use of Empower® to control Maurice systems at all Lilly and partner laboratories.

In the second presentation, Amreen Jonas of Mereana Therapeutics discussed the direct identification and characterization of charge variants by icIEF fractionation on MauriceFlex™, followed by mass spectrometry (MS) analysis. In this study, a monoclonal antibody's (mAb) charge variants were fractionated using icIEF and analyzed with intact MS, enabling accurate identification of charge variants, and providing insights into the mAb's charge heterogeneity.

The third presentation by Xiaoping He and Sisi Huang of Pfizer elaborated on icIEF peak identification of AAV capsid proteins through fractionation on the MauriceFlex™ system. MauriceFlex was found to overcome the challenges of conventional icIEF systems, which lack the capability to characterize charge species and typically require the development of an ion-exchange chromatography (IEX) workflow to collect AAV charge fractions for downstream analysis. However, by enabling fast, high-resolution method for charge-based fraction collection, MauriceFlex serves as an orthogonal technique to IEX, and is particularly promising for AAV gene therapy product development.

"These scientists have made a significant contribution in charge heterogeneity analysis," said Will Geist, President of the Protein Sciences Segment, Bio-Techne. "By combining technical expertise and innovative methods, they've pushed the boundaries of understanding and offered practical solutions that could revolutionize protein heterogeneity analysis in biotherapeutic development."

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)
Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
612-656-4416

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

Also from this source

BIO-TECHNE INTEGRATES ITS MAURICE SYSTEM WITH THE THERMO SCIENTIFIC CHROMELEON CHROMATOGRAPHY DATA SYSTEM

BIO-TECHNE ISSUES 2023 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.