SCIENTISTS AT THE WCBP CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHT ADVANCEMENTS IN PROTEIN BIOTHERAPEUTIC CHARGE HETEROGENEITY CHARACTERIZATION USING THE MauriceFlex™ SYSTEM

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) had the honor of welcoming presentations from leading scientists from two major biopharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and Sanofi, at the WCBP conference held in Washington D.C. The focus of these presentations was on the transformative impact of Bio-Techne's MauriceFlex™ system on their biotherapeutic development processes. MauriceFlex™, known for its automated capillary isoelectric focusing (icIEF), also enables protein charge fractionation, allowing charge variant characterization in downstream analytics like mass spectrometry. Like the Maurice™ system, the MauriceFlex™ also allows protein size analysis with capillary electrophoresis sodium dodecyl sulfate (CE-SDS).

Traditionally, the characterization of charge species in biotherapeutics has faced significant challenges owing to the limitations in analytical tools, resulting in the use of time-consuming and laborious methods for isolating individual variants. Consequently, charge variant characterization has been a pain point in biotherapeutic process development. Traditional methods like ion-exchange chromatography (IEX), often encounter bottlenecks in method optimization, particularly when dealing with complex molecules like enzymes, fusion proteins, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). MauriceFlex™, with the added capability of protein charge fractionation, offers a tool that reduces several pain points in charge species characterization, making it a routine assay that can be performed at multiple stages of process development.

During the WCBP conference, a presentation given by Xiaoping He and Sisi Huang from Pfizer, demonstrated how MauriceFlex™ enabled the characterization of charge species in AAV capsid proteins, helping the acceleration of AAV gene therapy development. The second presentation, by Qurrat (Anny) Ul-Ain and Zishuo (Toby) Cheng from Sanofi further showcased the MauriceFlex system's efficiency in collecting multiple charge variants of a complex protein with single-peak resolution for downstream mass spectrometry characterization.

"The discussions at the conference, particularly regarding the MauriceFlex™ system, reflect significant progress in the advancements of analytical techniques used in biotherapeutic development," said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "These developments underscore the need for continuous innovation around analytical methods, empowering scientists to obtain critical information they need to produce the best-in-class therapeutics for patients worldwide".

