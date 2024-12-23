Scientology Introduces Bold New Campaign Highlighting Its Global Mission

Every day, millions of people ask, "What is Scientology?" In answer, the Global Welcome to Scientology campaign conveys the core values of the religion: its dedication to helping individuals realize their full potential, its Churches as centers of spiritual connection and its global movement as a force for positive change. Featuring Scientologists from all walks of life, the campaign will run for 10 weeks across 30 countries and in 17 languages.

The unprecedented campaign messages were unveiled by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, during the 40th Anniversary Celebration of the International Association of Scientologists (IAS) at Saint Hill, England. The event, attended by Scientologists from around the world, served as the perfect backdrop for the introduction of this transcendent global invitation, highlighting the Church's ongoing commitment to improving lives and communities everywhere.

Crafted entirely in-house by Scientology Media Productions, the campaign encourages individuals to look deeper, discover new perspectives and embark on a journey of spiritual growth and understanding. A dedicated landing page at Scientology.org invites visitors to explore the Church's beliefs, practices and far-reaching humanitarian and Social Betterment programs. The site also features hundreds of videos of Scientologists with links to full TV episodes on Scientology Network.

About Church of Scientology International

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

About Scientology Network

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by Mr. David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with 150 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International

