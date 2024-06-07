Scilife Secures Growth Investment from Five Elms Capital to Propel Smart Quality Innovation

ANTWERP, Belgium, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scilife , a quality management system transforming the life sciences sector, is thrilled to announce a strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital, a leading software investment firm. Quality management ensures the continuous delivery of high-quality products and services that meet quality objectives, regulations, and customer requirements.

This partnership will allow Scilife to bolster market presence and adoption of its innovative electronic quality management system (eQMS).

Scilife, known for its dynamic Smart Quality Platform, has been instrumental in redefining quality management by integrating advanced data analytics, augmented learning, and gamification. This approach simplifies compliance and positions quality as a key driver of value creation and competitive advantage. The platform's impact has been significant, offering clarity and efficiency in quality management processes, reducing compliance risk, and enhancing operational transparency.

Filip Heitbrik, CEO at Scilife, shared, "We're excited to work with the like-minded team at Five Elms—a partner who is as committed as we are in making Smart Quality an instrumental catalyst for value creation. This approach ensures that every team member not only understands their role in upholding quality but is also equipped to contribute effectively."

Scilife has garnered trust from hundreds of leading life sciences companies worldwide, including Novartis, Biocartis, Yusen Logistics, Polpharma, and Pendulum, among others. These organizations have leveraged Scilife to manage their quality processes effectively, empowering employees to take ownership of quality, enhancing efficiency, and ultimately improving patient outcomes. Organizations using Scilife have seen up to a 50% reduction in the total cost of quality assurance and accelerated their time to market by up to 30%.

"Quality is not just a compliance requirement; it's a strategic asset that can significantly differentiate life sciences companies in the market," said Joe Onofrio, Partner at Five Elms Capital. "Our investment in Scilife underscores our belief in their vision to embed quality into the DNA of every organization. We are excited to support Scilife in its next phase of growth and innovation."

About Scilife

Founded in 2017, Scilife is the leading quality management solution, providing comprehensive tools to transform quality into a competitive advantage for life sciences. Scilife's Smart Quality framework enables organizations to seamlessly manage their complex workflows, reducing the burden on quality teams and allowing them to focus on driving value.

Trusted by global quality-focused organizations, including Novartis, Biocartis, Yusen Logistics, Polpharma, and Pendulum, Scilife is committed to improving efficiency, simplifying regulatory compliance, and making quality an engaging culture for everyone on board. The impact? Improving patients' lives.

Visit scilife.io for more information.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a global growth equity firm that invests in fast-growing B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders.

Since firm inception in 2007, Five Elms has focused exclusively on software investing, building an unmatched network and deep domain expertise. Today, with over $2.4 billion in assets under management and a global team of over 70 investment professionals, Five Elms has invested in more than 65 software platforms globally.

For more information about Five Elms Capital, visit fiveelms.com .

