Scinai Announces Expanded Israel Innovation Authority Support for Robotic Aseptic Fill & Finish Platform

JERUSALEM, Feb. 25, 2026 -- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI);("Scinai", or the "Company"), today announced that, following an additional review by the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), its project to advance a robotic aseptic fill & finish platform has been approved for expanded support.

With this update, Scinai is now utilizing the full approved grant budget for the program, totaling NIS 5 million over two years, approximately 66% of which is non-dilutive funding.

The program supports the acquisition and validation of a fully automated, versatile robotic-arm aseptic fill & finish system designed to align with EU GMP Annex 1 standards. Validation of the system is targeted for completion in the third quarter of 2026.

The investment forms part of Scinai's broader strategy to expand and modernize its CDMO capabilities following the recent acquisition of Recipharm Israel Ltd. and the signing of a strategic commercial collaboration agreement with Recipharm. Together, the Jerusalem biologics facility and the newly acquired Yavne small-molecule site establish an integrated two-site development and manufacturing platform, while the Recipharm collaboration provides a defined pathway for clients to graduate from early clinical development to late-stage and commercial manufacturing within Recipharm's global network.

Robotic aseptic processing significantly reduces human intervention in sterile manufacturing, enhances reproducibility, and strengthens contamination control. The system is expected to expand Scinai's clinical manufacturing capabilities at its Jerusalem site and further reinforce its positioning as a technology-driven CDMO partner for emerging biotech companies.

"The expanded support from the Israel Innovation Authority strengthens our ability to invest in next-generation sterile manufacturing capabilities while maintaining disciplined capital allocation," said Amir Reichman, Chief Executive Officer of Scinai. "Following the Recipharm Israel acquisition and the launch of our commercial collaboration framework, we are focused on scaling our two-site CDMO platform and enhancing the technological depth of our biologics offering. Maximizing non-dilutive funding remains a core component of that strategy."

Elad Mark, Chief Operating Officer of Scinai, added: "The robotic aseptic fill and finish platform represents a significant step forward in our sterile manufacturing capabilities. Automated aseptic processing reduces operator intervention, enhances batch consistency, and strengthens contamination control in alignment with EU GMP Annex 1 requirements. This investment enhances our ability to support complex biologics programs and aligns with the broader expansion of our development and manufacturing footprint."

The Company is monitoring the anticipated launch of a potential new IIA program intended to support industrial CAPEX investments, which would be subject to approval of Israel's 2026 state budget and formal announcement by the Authority. Subject to the availability of such non-dilutive support, Scinai would evaluate opportunities to further enhance capabilities at its Yavne small-molecule site in alignment with its CDMO expansion strategy.

