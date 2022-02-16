SciNote Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Meet Customer Demand for Increased Efficiency in Discovery

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that SciNote , maker of a powerful Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), has joined the Tetra Partner Network to meet customer demand for greater efficiency in Discovery workflows and data management.

"To maximize the value of scientific data, customers first need the data extracted from multiple vendor products, and the data must then be centralized, contextualized and harmonized," says Alan Millar, VP of Business Development for the Tetra Partner Network. "SciNote's ELN is a trusted, modern informatics solution that increases efficiency and productivity. We welcome the opportunity to partner with them so that customers can focus on science rather than data formatting."

SciNote ELN, a top-rated solution used by researchers at the National Institutes for Health (NIH) and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), supports more than 80,000 scientists in over 100 countries. SciNote helps researchers at Qiagen, Perfect Day and Fog Pharma manage their data processes and enables scientists at the University of Washington and other leading academic institutions to manage their discoveries in a scalable manner. A multi-faceted solution, the SciNote ELN provides functionality for team management and collaboration, protocol and SOP management, inventory tracking, 21 CFR Part 11 compliance, and more. As a Tetra Partner, SciNote accelerates access to, and increases the value of, scientific data through the Tetra Data Platform (TDP) – the industry's only R&D focused, vendor-agnostic, and cloud-native platform.

"Our mission is to help humanity benefit the most from science and to preserve research data for future generations," says Klemen Zupancic, Ph.D., CEO of SciNote. "We are delighted to be part of the Tetra Partner Network so that, together, we can tackle the complexity of scientific research and provide even more value to customers through better scientific data."

"Industry participants of all kinds – global pharmas, biotech startups, informatics providers, CROs, biopharma app companies, and more – recognize that this movement to the R&D Data Cloud must be driven by vendor-neutral and open partnerships that are deeply data-centric," explains Patrick Grady, CEO of TetraScience. "Biopharma R&D needs to unify and harmonize experimental data in the cloud, in order to fully capitalize on the power of AI and data science. In turn, AI and data science will uncover insights that will accelerate discovery and development of therapeutics that extend and enhance human life. We are thrilled to further extend this network together with SciNote."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About SciNote

SciNote is the lab digitalization company whose main product, SciNote electronic lab notebook (ELN), is the chosen solution by researchers at the FDA, NIH, and 90 000+ researchers in over 100 countries. The solution is suitable for government, industry, small and medium enterprise and academic research labs. It provides a top-rated set of data management functionalities, such as inventory tracking & management, protocol & SOP management, compliance (CFR 21 part 11 & GxP & ISO), team management & collaboration, integrations and API, project management, safety & security of data and more. To accompany the software solution, SciNote provides best rated customer support and implementation consultancy to all clients. For more information, please visit: https://www.scinote.net/

