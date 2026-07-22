SCIS Welcomes New Board of Directors to Support Continued Growth and Strategic Expansion

HERNDON, Va., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS) announced this week the appointment of its new Board of Directors, marking a significant milestone in the company's governance, strategic oversight, and long-term growth plans as it enters its next phase of evolution.

The formation of the new Board is a key component of the Proxy Agreement renewal process, ensuring continued compliance with U.S. government requirements. This step reinforces SCIS's commitment to delivering best-in-class security solutions for defense contractors, critical infrastructure operators, and other organizations in highly regulated and sensitive environments. As the company expands its capabilities across protective services, intelligence and investigations, and security technology integration, the Board will offer strategic oversight and governance aligning with SCIS's long-term vision and bolstering its exceptional track record of compliance with the National Industrial Security Program operating standards.

"SCIS has entered an exciting new chapter," said Dwayne Gulsby, Chief Executive Officer. "The depth of experience represented by this Board is exceptional. Their expertise in national security, government services, technology, governance, and corporate growth will help guide our strategy as we expand our capabilities and continue building the premier provider of cleared security and risk solutions."

Amanda L. Brownfield

Amanda L. Brownfield brings a proven record of leading both public and private organizations in the national security, defense, intelligence, and technology sectors. Most recently, she served as CEO and Managing Director of Intrepid Global Solutions. She also served as CEO of Applied Insight and Geospark Analytics, now Seerist, and held senior leadership roles at Engility, TASC, and SAIC earlier in her career. Prior to those roles, Brownfield served as an officer in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Brownfield has guided organizations through growth, restructuring, and operational change throughout her career. Her work in corporate governance and business transformation demonstrates her unique impact on national security markets and positions her as a key asset to the SCIS Board.

Paul A. Dillahay

Paul A. Dillahay is a respected technology executive with decades of experience leading high-growth government services and technology organizations. He is President of DigitalNet.ai's Artificial Intelligence Division and previously led Empower AI, ASRC Federal, and Lentech. Dillahay has driven digital transformation, operational excellence, and strategic growth in defense, intelligence, and civilian government markets. His expertise in emerging technologies and federal customer engagement will help SCIS continue to evolve to meet changing needs in complex security environments.

Brett B. Lambert

Brett B. Lambert is a nationally recognized leader in defense, intelligence, and industrial base strategy with more than three decades of experience across government, industry, and board leadership. He currently serves as Managing Director of The Densmore Group, a national security consultancy focused on strategy, transactions, and government compliance. With over 30 years spanning government, industry, and board leadership, including as Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Northrop Grumman, Lambert has led transformative initiatives and provided strategic counsel on growth and compliance. His deep board experience with FOCI-regulated companies and broad national security insight provide SCIS with critical governance and strategic guidance.

The Board's combined experience reflects SCIS's continued commitment to supporting national security. As threats and client requirements become increasingly complex, SCIS delivers integrated services that directly address these challenges.

With more than 3,500 security professionals supporting critical infrastructure and government missions nationwide, SCIS ensures clients' protected operations by investing in people, technology, and capabilities that directly enhance their security, resilience, and operational effectiveness.

For more information about SCIS and its comprehensive security solutions, visit SCISUSA.com.

ABOUT SCIS

Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS) is a trusted leader in security solutions, dedicated to protecting critical infrastructure and supporting cleared security needs across the nation. With over 25 years of experience, we deliver reliable & innovative security services tailored to meet the unique demands of the defense industrial base, nuclear energy producers, and other highly regulated industries.

SOURCE Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc.