Sciton Announces New Halo Enhancements and Promotes Meet the Experts Sessions at ASLMS 2018

This years program will also highlight a variety of Sciton's other laser modules as well, with over 15 podium mentions from 10 of their esteemed luminaries including: Dr. Jason Pozner, Dr. Jill Waibel, Dr. Matthew Avram, Dr. Joel Cohen, and more.

Visit Sciton at booth #207 to learn more about the new Halo features including Tempo technology which helps ensure even treatment; new state of the art software templates for off-face treatments; ABM (Adjustable Beam Placement) technology to treat areas with distinct edges or smaller zones; and Customizable Pass Selection which puts the practitioner in control of the treatment speed and energy density.

Sciton will hold expert sessions, during exhibit hours, for individuals curious about what Sciton products can mean for the future of their practice. Sciton's experienced line-up of speakers will be accessible at booth 207 to share their insights and experience. "I look forward to sharing my many years of experience on Sciton technology during the Meet Expert Sessions at ASLMS -- particularly heavy full-field erbium resurfacing for severe etched lines on the upper lip," said Dermatologist Joel Cohen, MD.

Sciton will also host a technology-focused strategic advisory board meeting at ASLMS which will take place on Thursday, April 12th. "The insights we gain from these meetings are extremely important to Sciton's future as we turn to our key opinion leaders for guidance regarding industry trends, needs, and expectations," said Jim Hobart, Sciton's CEO. Among the topics to be discussed will be the company's recent partnership with diagnostic imaging technology, VivoSight OCT, and the future of women's health.

About Sciton

Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance, and value. Sciton offers best-in-class medical devices for laser-assisted lipolysis, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing, hair removal, phototherapy, wrinkle reduction, treatment of vascular and pigmented lesions, scar reduction and acne. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.Sciton.com.

