Sciton Announces New Leadership Team

Aaron Burton , Chief Operating Officer

Todd Sternbach , Vice President of Strategic Sales Initiatives

David Percival , Vice President / General Manager of Sciton International

Lacee Jacobson Naik , Marketing Director & Public Relations

Together, this team of Sciton veterans will build upon the company's proven track record and global success, driving sales while further advancing Sciton's trailblazing technologies. With a combined winning record and expertise in patient and practice acquisition, conversion and retention, the new team is poised to strategically take Sciton to the next level with more accessible, comfortable and effective solutions for aesthetic and aging concerns.

"Coming off a record year, we believe now is the time to create new positions at Sciton in order to help drive growth, new products, leadership development and many other new initiatives," says Jim Hobart, CEO. "Aaron is a trusted leader within the company who constantly delivers results. We are honored to have him lead the company into its next phase of operational alignment, excellence, and innovation."

Over the last two decades, Sciton has established a well-earned reputation for creating cutting-edge skin technology with a focus on science and achieving results that matter. Sciton's award-winning JOULE™ platform provides the widest array of aesthetic and surgical procedures available from a single, scalable system.

The highly versatile system treats patients from head to toe - addressing everything from acne, scars, texture concerns, wrinkles and vascular lesions to spider veins, permanent hair reduction and vaginal therapy. These customizable applications deliver more precise treatments with less downtime and discomfort than traditional lasers. With the new team at the helm, Sciton will continue to provide physicians with the best possible tools to address aging and other skin concerns while answering patient needs.

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers superior medical devices for laser-assisted lipolysis, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing, hair removal, phototherapy, wrinkle reduction, treatment of vascular and pigmented lesions, scar reduction, and acne. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.Sciton.com.

