Sciton, Inc. Announces New Educational Event Series, Skin CEO

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc., the leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light source technologies, will kick-off their new event series, Skin CEO with the inaugural event taking place this weekend in Austin, TX. The Skin CEO program is designed to bring a comprehensive educational opportunity to the aesthetic medicine industry with six events across the United States in 2024.

Sciton's Skin CEO event series will offer updated education and training through live demonstrations led by top physicians, new perspectives on building a successful practice via dynamic panels led by rotating headliner speakers, and a spotlight on innovation with new product launches being unveiled live at the first event, April 6-7th.

Skin CEO events are designed to bring a comprehensive educational opportunity to the aesthetic medicine industry. Post this

The dynamic two-day event is designed to help professionals in the aesthetic medicine industry CREATE custom solutions for every skin type with award-winning laser and light-powered technology, EMPOWER their brand to thrive as a leader in lasers & injectables, and OWN their future success in aesthetics. The program will also offer networking opportunities for leading aesthetic practitioners and industry thought-leaders to come together and discuss relevant topics that elevate their aesthetic business expertise.

"The Sciton organization is constantly looking for ways to bring value to the medical aesthetics community," says Robb Brindley, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing. "We realize that practitioners are looking for opportunities to further their education and keep up with the latest in laser and light technology. Our goal for these events is to equip providers with invaluable hands-on training and strategic business tactics, empowering them to deliver a world-class experience for each of their patients," he says.

"We are excited to bring a new angle to our already successful education events through innovation, education and community. Events such as Skin CEO are yet another way that we offer our customers a thoughtful post-sale support plan to elevate their practice and position them as leaders in patient care," explained Ariel Roberts, Manager of Luminary Relations at Sciton.

Throughout 2024, Sciton will host several SKIN CEO events across the United States in cities such as Austin, Tampa, Chicago, New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles. Interested providers or industry professionals can learn more about the event series and register at https://skinceo.sciton.com/ .

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance, and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates worldwide with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit sciton.com.

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.