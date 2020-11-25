Sciton Announces the Launch of Direct Operations in the United Kingdom

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton® Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light source technologies based in Palo Alto, California, USA, is pleased to announce the establishment of direct operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

David Higham, an 8-year Sciton alum, has been promoted to Country Manager for the United Kingdom. He and his family are relocating to London to establish and lead Sciton's U.K. operations.

Sciton will be expanding its marketing, sales, clinical education and service offerings through direct operations. "The U.K. is an important market for Sciton's global growth strategy, and we look forward to introducing our innovative aesthetic technologies with an outstanding customer experience to match," said David Percival, Vice-President and General Manager for Sciton International.

Sciton will leverage the insight and expertise of the U.K.'s internationally renowned aesthetic physicians to strengthen their market position. "We are confident that our focused efforts will greatly benefit our U.K. customers. We are also thrilled to introduce our JouleX platform with well-established treatments such as Halo and ClearV along with our new fractional treatment, MOXI, and BBL HERO, the biggest advancement in the history of pulsed light based technology," said Matthew Gelber, Director of Sciton - EMEA/LATAM.

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is an employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates on a worldwide basis with direct sales teams in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com.

