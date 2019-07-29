Sciton Catapults Clear Suite Into The Future

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light source technologies released its latest addition - the Clear Suite family of products during the sold out Chicago User Summit this past weekend.

As part of Sciton's leading JOULE X™ platform, the industry leading Clear Suite offerings make JOULE the most customizable laser and light platform. By visualizing veins that are not entirely visible to the human eye, physicians can now treat more effectively and completely to offer their patients faster results when it comes to unsightly veins. Utilizing the 1064 Nd:YAG wavelength, the Clear Suite family of products, including ClearV™, ClearSilk™, and ClearHair™, combined with BroadBand Light (BBL™), empowers physicians to treat veins, skin, and hair from a single platform.

"Our Clear Suite delivers the most value to physicians in one platform due to its unparalleled versatility," comments Sciton's Chief Operating Officer Aaron Burton. "We are particularly excited about the innovations to our ClearV application, which treats unsightly blood vessels, broken capillaries, spider veins and vascular lesions. Our new Subsurface Vein Illumination™ technology (SVI) now enables practitioners to treat even the veins they cannot see for a more comprehensive treatment."

The new ClearV SVI technology allows practitioners to change the lighting color, level of brightness and beam intensity. This enhanced visibility of deeper, lower feeder veins facilitates a more complete picture and precise procedure. ClearV now also uses a single handpiece with multiple sizing options and integrated cooling for patient comfort. VascuZoom enables quick and easy spot size changes directly on the handpiece, enabling physicians to move effortlessly between 2-6 mm spot sizes. The integrated sapphire cooling plate can be adjusted to temperatures between 5 and 25°C and allows for pre, parallel and post cooling, making the treatment more comfortable for the patient.

"I can always count on Sciton to have the latest, most cutting-edge technology in the aesthetic market," comments Dr. Antonio Campo, MD, PhD, founder of Campo-Optimage in Barcelona, Spain. "The new ClearV advantages are a perfect example of how Sciton is always innovating to make sure that both providers and patients have the most comfortable experience with the best results. The JOULE Clear Suite is the highest quality product and adds to the most expandable platform on the market allowing me to treat everything from fine lines to unsightly veins to unwanted hair all in one user and patient-friendly device profile."

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates on a worldwide basis with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com .

CONNECT WITH US: www.sciton.com

Follow Us: @Sciton_Inc

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sciton.com

