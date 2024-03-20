Sciton Inc. Earns Top Workplace USA Recognition from Energage for the Third Consecutive Year

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc., the leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light source technologies, has earned for the third consecutive year, the 2024 Top Workplace USA distinction by employee survey and research firm, Energage. Sciton's workforce demonstrated exceptional engagement, with a noteworthy 82% participation rate in the Top Workplace USA Survey.

Employees note Sciton's dedication to fostering innovation & embracing fresh ideas as a driving factor of satisfaction. Post this Sciton Founders Sales Event in South Carolina Employees at the Yearly HQ Barbecue

Administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC, the Top Workplaces list is based solely on confidential employee feedback through a survey measuring the employee experience and unique themes including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few. More than 42,000 companies received invitations to take part in the 2024 survey.

Sciton employees highlighted several key factors that contribute to their satisfaction with the company, including a "clued in" leadership team, robust values, a culture of inclusivity, and an uplifting atmosphere. However, the primary reason for their enthusiasm stems from Sciton's dedication to fostering innovation and embracing fresh ideas.

"At Sciton, we believe that a positive workplace is the cornerstone of innovation and success," shared Todd Sternbach, Vice President of Operations. "We are honored and proud to be recognized, and it inspires us to continue fostering an environment where our employees thrive both personally and professionally."

"I am profoundly proud of our people and everything they did to make 2023 a record year for Sciton. This award shows that engaged, motivated, and enthusiastic people will come together to accomplish big goals. Our mission at Sciton is To Improve People's Lives, which begins with our people. We believe a happy and motivated workforce leads to more innovation, higher quality products, and a better overall experience for our partners. I am grateful for this recognition and for every member of the Sciton family who makes our success happen every day," says Aaron Burton, Sciton CEO.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

For additional information about career opportunities at Sciton, Inc., please visit www.sciton.com/careers.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance, and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates worldwide with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit sciton.com.

