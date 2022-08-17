SCITON INC MAKES ITS DEBUT ON THE 2022 INC. 5000 List

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Sciton, the leading manufacturer of laser and light-powered medical aesthetic devices, has made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Sciton ranked No. 4442 on this distinguished list, No. 626 in California, and No. 39 in San Jose.

Since its founding in 1997, Sciton has been committed to making premier solutions that power today's top aesthetic practitioners to achieve new heights in clinical excellence and patient satisfaction. Sciton, like many of the companies on the list, has demonstrated resilience amid supply chain challenges, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Despite these headwinds, they're proud to see record growth continuing into 2022 with increased demand for their robust systems and new branded technologies.

"We are proud to be featured alongside many notable recipients on this year's Inc. 5000 list," said Aaron Burton, CEO of Sciton. "Being a people-first company is a core value and this award speaks volumes about our team's innovative spirit and dedication to our customers."

This is Sciton's first appearance on the list, joining companies like Facebook, Chobani, Microsoft, and Patagonia, who have all previously achieved this recognition many times over. Seven million businesses are considered for the 2022 Inc. 5000 list and those that are ranked are within the top .07% of the fastest-growing private companies nationwide.

"The recognition of being one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., is not something we take lightly.'' said Lacee J. Naik, VP Marketing & PR. "We've had exponential growth in recent years as we strengthened our partnerships with our providers, globally, while introducing game-changing treatments to bring to their customers. We're continuing this momentum into 2023, and we couldn't be more thrilled."

Potential employees looking to join one of the fastest growing medical device companies in America can find job openings at www.sciton.com/jobs. Follow Sciton on LinkedIn to be notified of future job openings: www.linkedin.com/company/sciton .

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance, and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates worldwide with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit sciton.com.

