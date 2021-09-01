Sciton Introduces Revolutionary BBLINK™ Goggles That Raise The Bar For Eye Protection

"The BBLINK goggles are a huge improvement over existing safety glasses," shares Jason Pozner, MD. Tweet this

First of its kind, BBLINK™ Goggles feature proprietary technology which connects directly with Sciton BBL® systems and receives shutter close commands from the system's computer slightly before the light flash occurs. This allows users to keep up with the high-speed pulsing of BBL HERO™, while still allowing them to see everything but the flash. No other shutter goggles on the market today match the flash speed or syncing capability. BBLINK™ works with all modalities of BBL including HERO, Forever Young™, Forever Bare™, and SkinTyte™ to block every flash, every time.

The innovative design blinks so fast you almost wonder if the BBL is pulsing at all. "The BBLINK goggles are a huge improvement over existing safety glasses," shares Jason Pozner, MD. "I don't want to use BBL without them."

Let BBLINK™ Goggles do the BBLink-ing for you:

Proprietary shutter design automatically matches the speed of any BBL application

Headaches and eye strain from basic IPL protection are a thing of the past

Experience better visibility for precise placement of the BBL sapphire for perfect results every time

Artfully designed with integrated IPL protective goggles, BBLINK offers True Block

Quick and simple pairing with the JOULE®, mJOULE™ System

Multiple goggles can be synced to the same system and used during the same treatment

Can last an average full day of treatments

"Sciton has a 24-year history of raising the bar in aesthetic laser and light technology," shared Sciton CEO, Aaron Burton. "This innovation and dedication to our partners doesn't stop at our laser and light technologies. We constantly listen to our user feedback, and the BBLINK Goggles directly results from that feedback. We never stop working to improve the user experience."

Sciton's BBLINK Goggles can be purchased at www.sciton.com/store.

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, hair reduction and more. Sciton operates worldwide with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com.

https://www.sciton.com

@ScitonInc

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sciton.com

