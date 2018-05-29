Sciton Partners with GroupSource - the Leading Group Purchasing Organization

"Sciton and the WHG are passionate about partnering with physicians who are dedicated to advancing procedures and technology in women's health. Our women's health division was established to serve the needs of professionals who further these goals in this market space. Our relationship with GroupSource aligns with this strategy to be the laser and company of choice," said Todd Sternbach, VP of Strategic Sales Initiatives at Sciton.

"As a member, I have been pleased with the support I receive. I am able to focus on providing excellent patient care with my diVa laser and have the trust and confidence of making a good decision for my practice. I feel I have the advantage over non-members, because I have a team of experts helping me succeed," states George Branning, M.D., OB/GYN of Frisco, Texas.

"GroupSource is dedicated to offering advanced technology solutions that improve patient satisfaction and provide substantial financial savings for its members. We seek to partner and select preferred companies who have a track record of trustworthiness and reliable products that enable our physician members the latest opportunity, in this case, the emerging vaginal revitalization market with diVa and Sciton," says Jason Andrews, President at GroupSource.

About GroupSource, Inc.

GroupSource, headquartered in Olathe, KS., provides superior, sustainable procurement value to independent physician practices, surgery centers, free standing imaging centers and urgent care facilities across the country. With thousands of physician partners across all 50 states and over 20 years of industry expertise, GroupSource helps members better understand current purchasing trends and identify opportunities for increased procurement sophistication. To learn more about GroupSource, visit www.groupsourceinc.com.

About the diVa System

diVa is the world's first hybrid fractional laser for Vaginal Therapy and Vaginal Revitalization. This revolutionary technology enables the clinician to provide tunable independent levels of ablation and coagulation, as well as varying levels of treatment density. This allows the provider to customize the treatment based on the patient's needs and desired results. The automated diVa handpiece ensures precise and reproducible treatments by all practitioners delivering the treatment

About Sciton

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned company, medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders James Hobart, Ph.D., and Daniel Negus, Ph.D. Sciton was created with a focus on long-term results, making both patients and physicians satisfied. Sciton offers superior medical devices to treat women's health conditions, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar reduction, hair reduction, body contouring, laser-assisted lipolysis and skin surfacing. Sciton operates on a global basis with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.Sciton.com.

Connect with US: www.sciton.com/diva

facebook.com/diVabySciton/

instagram.com/divabysciton/

twitter.com/divabysciton

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sciton-partners-with-groupsource---the-leading-group-purchasing-organization-300654867.html

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sciton.com

