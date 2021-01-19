SCITON UNVEILS QUARTER OF GRATITUDE - Trailblazing Laser Company Spotlights Individuals Who Made 2020 Brighter Tweet this

"Sciton does not take our success for granted," shared Sciton Board of Directors member and Vice President of Sales, Robb Brindley. "With the help from our people and our industry partners, we are ushering forward a new annual tradition at Sciton - the Quarter of Gratitude - an event where we honor, show love and share appreciation for the people who have partnered with our enterprise and made us the company that we are today."

Sciton shares its sincere appreciation for the customers, staff and partners who have made 2020 a successful year despite the difficult circumstances. The company experienced record setting growth in 2020, indicating a joint investment and belief in their future success, all which would not have been possible without the hard work and partner support the company felt throughout the pandemic.

"2020 was a defining year in which the Sciton culture served as a guiding light, uniting our people and ultimately driving breakthrough success. We are beyond grateful that we had a growth year for our enterprise with Q3 and Q4 rendering the best second half performance in the 20+ year history of our enterprise," said Brindley.

The Quarter of Gratitude campaign aims to send over 1200 personal, hand-written notes to Sciton partners across the country. With all the noise in the world today, Sciton hopes to bring a quiet moment of thankfulness and acknowledgement to those within their extended business family for driving record results in 2020 and continued success into 2021.

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates worldwide with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com.

