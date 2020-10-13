Sciton Virtual User Summit Goes Digital And Gives Back

Attended by over 750 medical professions, the on-demand event featured a total of 17 industry leaders who shared the digital stage and provided educational insights on everything from approach, to marketing, to discussion on the future of the field. Celebrated guest speakers included Dr. Jason Emer, Dr. Jason Pozner, Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, Dr. Julius Few and many more.

Through these unprecedented times, Sciton continues to be dedicated to continuously providing support to their team and users. While Sciton complies with all COVID-19 safety measures, the company continues to innovate with novel technology, diverse outcomes, virtual educational events, training and consistent communication via remote technology. Sciton CEO, Aaron Burton, commented, "Though this has been a trying year for aesthetic events, I am incredibly proud of our team, who put on a first-class educational event for our providers around the world. There is nothing more important than the safety, well being, and results our customers provide their patients. I'm equally proud that our team took this opportunity to partner with the Few Initiative for Children and support a great social cause."

Seeking to further impact its community, all 2020 Virtual Summit ticket sales were donated to The Few Initiative for Children on behalf of Sciton's Social Justice League. The Social Justice League is a newly formed team of Sciton employees, physicians and industry providers, aiming to create meaningful social change in an effort to uphold Sciton's motto, "Because Results Matter."

To date, Sciton's Social Justice League has donated $42,000 to The Few Initiative for Children, a 501(c)(3) founded in 2013 by Dr. Julius Few, which raises funds and provides financial assistance for services, programs, and opportunities designed to support the academic efforts of Chicago's inner city youth.

"In the face of economic uncertainty with corporate and consumer wariness, it's refreshing to see companies looking outside of themselves and giving to charity," states Julius Few, MD, Founder of The Few Initiative For Children. "The Few Initiative is changing the dialogue by investing in tomorrow's leaders today. We will continue to open doors to success with Sciton's generous investment."

Aligning with its commitment to accessible learning, tickets to the Summit will be available for purchase with On-Demand viewing throughout the month of October. All proceeds will continue to benefit The Few Initiative.

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates worldwide with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com.

ABOUT THE FEW INITIATIVE FOR CHILDREN

The mission of The Few Initiative is to help Chicago's youth through financial assistance for services, programs, and opportunities designed to teach communication and leadership skills and support academic efforts for life-long success. The Foundation raises funds through donations and events to provide grants to key at-risk youth programs. www.fewinitiative.org

