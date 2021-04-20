Sciton's 2021 Virtual Summit Makes Waves While Raising Charity Funds

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 10th, leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light source technologies, Sciton Inc ., hosted over 650 medical professionals at its 2021 Rockstars of Aesthetics Virtual Summit. Sciton's annual virtual summit welcomed speakers and guests across North America to discuss industry leading clinical applications, learn the latest in advanced treatment techniques and reveal multi-generational industry trends.

The event featured 14 industry leaders who shared their expertise on a gamut of subjects from the role social media plays in aesthetics, to office management tactics to diversity and inclusion. Celebrated guest speakers included Dr. Julia Carroll, Dr. Jason Pozner, Dr. Barry DiBernardo, Dr. Sean Paul, Dr. Chris Robb and Dr. Patrick Bitter, Jr.

Sciton again donated all ticket sales and proceeds to two deserving charitable organizations:

The Few Initiative for Children , founded by Dr. Julius Few to provide financial assistance and programs, supporting the academic needs of Chicago's at-risk youth.

, founded by Dr. to provide financial assistance and programs, supporting the academic needs of at-risk youth. Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières, MSF) , an international medical humanitarian organization that provides care to those whose survival is threatened by violence, neglect, or catastrophe.

"Sciton is committed to taking an active role in our community," shared Sciton CEO, Aaron Burton. "These donations, made on behalf of our Social Justice League, exemplify our mission to improve people's lives. I'm proud of our team who continues to find innovative ways to share knowledge and resources within our medical community while also reaching out to help our local communities too."

For those registered but unable to attend, the 2021 Virtual Summit will be available on-demand viewing accessible throughout June 2021. In-person events will resume this year and the World Tour Rockstars of Aesthetics will soon launch its multi-city tour. To attend, guests are encouraged to visit Sciton's events page.

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates worldwide with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com.

ABOUT THE FEW INITIATIVE FOR CHILDREN

The mission of The Few Initiative is to help Chicago's youth through financial assistance for services, programs, and opportunities designed to teach communication and leadership skills and support academic efforts for life-long success. The Foundation raises funds through donations and events to provide grants to key at-risk youth programs. www.fewinitiative.org

ABOUT DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS

Doctors Without Borders is an international medical non-governmental humanitarian organization, focused on providing care to people whose survival is threatened by violence, neglect, or catastrophe. The organization operates in over 65 countries around the world. https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/

