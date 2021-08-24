Sciton's mJOULE™ Innovation Reaches Canada

"Part of Sciton's global growth strategy is to ensure our partners and their patients have access to a fantastic treatment experience that delivers exactly what's promised," shared Robb Brindley, Vice President of Sales, North America. "Today we further that mission by extending the mJOULE platform to Canada, a burgeoning aesthetic market which has gained tremendous momentum over the past few years. We are thrilled to bring this novel platform and its sought after treatments to millions of Canadians through our network of leading providers."

The mJOULE dual modality platform features BBL HERO and MOXI technologies, which were created in response to a changing market which desires less time consuming treatments, yet equally strong outcomes.

Recently honored by NewBeauty as a 2020 'Innovation Award Winner,' BBL HERO (High Energy Rapid Output) is the fastest, most powerful IPL in the industry and empowers practitioners to treat the entire body with four times the speed, three times the peak intensity, allowing for highly customizable protocols. The treatment results in smoother, clearer, younger and healthier looking skin in just one to two sessions.

Sciton's newest fractional laser, MOXI, is among the most inclusive laser treatments available on the aesthetic market. This modality ensures a safe treatment experience for those higher on the Fitzpatrick scale, which in the past has typically been at risk for hyperpigmentation when undergoing laser treatments. This non-ablative laser safely addresses sun damage and aging, takes under 20 minutes, boasts little to no social downtime and can be performed any time of the year.

"We have a loyal customer base in Canada and I am thrilled to aid in strengthening Sciton's presence and relationship with its globally recognized aesthetic leaders," says Canadian Director, Andrew Hrytzak. "Our Canadian team is confident that mJOULE will satisfy a current gap in the market by providing stronger results far beyond the face and decolletage, for a larger population, in a fraction of the time."

Learn more about mJOULE at www.mJOULEbySciton.com

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is an employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, hair reduction and more. Sciton operates on a worldwide basis with direct sales teams in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com .

