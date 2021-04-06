Sciton's One-of-a Kind BBL HERO Wins 2021 NewBeauty Magazine Choice Award for Unparalleled Head-to-Toe Skin Results

The NewBeauty Magazine Beauty Choice Awards, announced in the Spring/Summer 2021 issue, showcase the top treatments and products across the aesthetic industry. Winners are chosen by industry experts and NewBeauty Magazine editors and readers for their excellence in innovation, technology and efficacy.

BBL HERO, Sciton's latest iteration of its industry-leading BroadBand Light technology, was recognized for both the quality and efficiency in which it delivers dramatic head-to-toe tonal and textural improvements—including smoother, clearer, younger and healthier looking skin—in just one to two treatments and delivered four times faster than IPL!

NewBeauty Magazine editors hail BBL HERO one of the "Best Innovations" of 2020. The full face can be treated in just minutes thanks to BBL HERO's rapid pulse technology. The same goes for larger areas of the body like decolletage, arms and legs. The speed is unmatched and there is no downtime.

According to NewBeauty Magazine, Chicago plastic surgeon Julius Few, MD calls BBL HERO a "dramatic game-changer." Dr. Few shares, "The laser itself is four times as fast as the next closest thing, which is IPL. We can treat an entire face in four minutes, and only one or two treatments are needed to see results—not four or six." In addition to treating superficial sun damage, BBL HERO helps to reduce redness associated with rosacea.

NewBeauty Magazine, the authority on all things beauty, educates readers on the latest options for skin, face, hair, body, well-being, and smile. The magazine's comprehensive approach to its topics solidifies its reputation as the industry's leading scientifically accurate, exert-driven, and ethically balanced beauty resource. Sciton is honored to be recognized by this highly respected publication for consumers and beauty insiders alike. Everyone needs a Hero, BBL HERO.

Visit https://sciton.com/physicians/bbl/ to learn more about BBL HERO.

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers superior medical devices for laser-assisted lipolysis, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing, hair removal, phototherapy, wrinkle reduction, treatment of vascular and pigmented lesions, scar reduction, and acne. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.Sciton.com.

Facebook: @ScitonInc

Instagram: @Sciton_Inc

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sciton.com

