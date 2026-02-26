SCOA Real Estate Partners Announces Industrial Projects in North Carolina and Minnesota

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SCOA Real Estate Partners (SREP), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA), today announced the closing of two Class A industrial real estate development projects in January 2026: an approximately 81,120 -square-foot build-to-suit warehouse in Mooresville, North Carolina, fully leased to QA1, and River Edge Business Center, an approximately 250,117 -square-foot speculative industrial development in Fridley, Minnesota. Both projects feature best-in-class design and specifications and are expected to attract new business activity while supporting job creation in their respective markets.

Artist Rendering of the Rivers Edge project Artist Rendering of the Mooresville project

The Mooresville project is located within the Charlotte metropolitan area in an established industrial park. The facility is fully leased to QA1 Brands, an automotive suspension, chassis, and steering manufacturer, serving street performance, pro-touring, restomod, and competition vehicles. SREP partnered with Trinity Capital Advisors ("Trinity Capital") on the project. Trinity Capital focuses on the acquisition and development of institutional-quality commercial real estate in the southeastern United States and has invested more than $5.8 billion across over 35 million square feet of real estate in the region. The Mooresville facility represents SREP's second industrial project in the Charlotte metro and its first build-to-suit industrial development.

The River Edge project in Fridley, Minnesota, is an infill industrial development located within the Minneapolis–St. Paul metropolitan area. The approximately 250,000-square-foot warehouse boasts top-of-market features including 36-foot clear heights and 5,000 amps of power. SREP partnered with Endeavor, one of the most experienced and respected developers in the Minneapolis region developing over 3 MM SF of industrial buildings.

"These two investments reflect our core strategy of partnering with the best developers in our target markets and delivering projects that towns, companies and their employees will be proud of," said Tyler Darden, Senior Vice President and Head of Industrial Investments at SCOA Real Estate Partners.

"We are excited to embark on the development of River Edge with SREP. This project is another example of our efforts to identify the most attractive infill sites in the market and to work creatively and collaboratively with relevant stakeholders to re-envision and re-purpose obsolete buildings into new facilities that serve our clients and the communities they operate in. We're thankful for the partnership of SREP as we continue on this journey." Said Josh Budish, founder of Endeavor Development.

"We're excited for this new partnership with SREP and the opportunity to work with QA1," said Jordan Quinn, Partner, Industrial at Trinity Capital. "SREP's successful investment strategy and our proven development experience will deliver a best-in-class asset that supports QA1's continued growth and success."

Both transactions closed in January 2026. SREP has no plans to disclose financial terms.

About SCOA Real Estate Partners

SCOA Real Estate Partners is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas. Established in 2023 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices in New York City, SREP invests in the development of multifamily apartment communities, master planned residential communities, industrial warehouse and logistics facilities, and select strategic opportunities across the United States.

For more information, visit https://www.scoarealestatepartners.com

About Endeavor Development

Endeavor Development is an experienced and results-orientated team of highly respected real estate professionals. We develop, acquire and manage industrial real estate assets, leveraging our decades of real estate experience, diverse industrial development expertise and deep-rooted market knowledge on behalf of our clients and investors. Endeavor's mission: To create unmatched value and results by leveraging institutional experience with entrepreneurial spirit.

About Trinity Capital Advisors

Trinity Capital Advisors focuses on the acquisition and development of institutional-quality commercial real estate in the southeastern United States. The firm has invested $5.8 billion acquiring and developing more than 35 million square feet of the most successful workplace real estate projects in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida, including CBD office towers, industrial portfolios, suburban office parks, and mixed-use developments. Investments are capitalized through various Trinity Capital investment vehicles and partnerships with some of the country's top institutional investors. Learn more at trinitycapitaladvisors.com.

