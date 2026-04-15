SCOA Real Estate Partners Welcomes New Associate Joe Wickenhauser

ATLANTA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SCOA Real Estate Partners (SREP), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA) and leading equity provider for residential and industrial development projects across the US, is pleased to announce the addition of Joe Wickenhauser as an Associate within its Industrial Investment team.

Joe Wickenhauser joins SREP with experience in real estate investment and asset management. During his tenure at MetLife Investment Management, he played a pivotal role in supporting the asset management of nearly $3 billion in assets across multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties. Prior to MetLife, Wickenhauser served on active duty in the U.S. Army and interned at Belay Investment Group, a real estate investment firm. Based in Atlanta, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Washington.

"We are excited to welcome Joe to SREP. Joe's experience will contribute meaningfully to our team and accelerate the growth objectives that we have for the industrial platform." said Tyler Darden, Senior Vice President of SCOA Real Estate Partners.

SREP already announced the successful closing of two industrial projects this past February; an approximately 81,120 -square-foot build-to-suit warehouse in Mooresville, North Carolina, fully leased to QA1, and River Edge Business Center, an approximately 250,117 -square-foot speculative industrial development in Fridley, Minnesota. Both projects reflect SREP's commitment to delivering projects that help enable businesses and support local economies.

Established in 2023, SREP leverages SCOA's 40 years of real estate expertise to meet the evolving needs of the U.S. property market. The company provides joint venture equity investments for developing multifamily apartment communities, master-planned residential neighborhoods, industrial warehouses, logistics facilities, and other strategic opportunities.

About SCOA Real Estate Partners

SCOA Real Estate Partners is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas. Established in 2023 and based in Atlanta, GA with offices in New York City, SREP targets investment in the development of multifamily apartment home communities, master planned residential communities, industrial warehouse and logistics facilities and selective strategic opportunities, primarily located in the Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. For more information visit https://scoarealestatepartners.com.

SOURCE SCOA Real Estate Partners