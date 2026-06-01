Scoliosis Research Society Leads Awareness for Scoliosis Awareness Month: It Starts with the Research

MILWAUKEE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of the Scoliosis Research Society have been leading scoliosis research for decades. The Society's mission and goals have always been the improvement of patient care for those with spinal deformities – and it all starts with the research.

Scoliosis Research Society Scoliosis Awareness Month

Whether it's Drs. Blount and Schmid who originally designed the Milwaukee brace to help control scoliosis in a growing child to Lenke Classification, which has become the worldwide standard for classifying adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. SRS members have consistently led the advancements in diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

Approximately one out of every six children diagnosed with scoliosis will have a curve that requires active treatment, sometimes involving surgery. Early diagnosis is the key to taking important first steps to providing treatment that may prevent more serious problems.

Every June, during National Scoliosis Awareness Month, the SRS highlights the growing need for education, early detection and awareness about scoliosis and its prevalence. The campaign also unites scoliosis patients, families, physicians, clinicians, institutions, and related businesses in collaborative grassroots networking throughout the month.

If you want to Speak Up for Scoliosis, there are many ways to share your message. Consider updating your social media with informational content, donate to Research, Education and Outreach fund to support scoliosis research, download our press release and share with your local paper, find inspiration from our patient stories or learn more about scoliosis by watching one of our patient education videos.

Also check out our podcast, Scoliosis Dialogues this month. Every episode features a patient story with an emphasis on their fundraising efforts to give back to the research that helped them.

Learn more about the SRS and scoliosis on our website: www.srs.org.

About Scoliosis Research Society

The Scoliosis Research Society is a non-profit, professional organization, made up of physicians and allied health personnel. Our primary focus is on providing continuing medical education for health care professionals and on funding/supporting research in spinal deformities. Founded in 1966, SRS has gained recognition as the world's premier spine deformity society. Please visit www.srs.org for further information. Also follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Scoliosis Research Society