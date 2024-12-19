Scooter's Coffee® Named a Top Coffee Franchise of 2024 by Entrepreneur Magazine

Nationwide Brand Celebrated for Rapid Growth, Strong Franchise Model, and Exceptional Customer Service

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scooter's Coffee, is proud to announce its recognition as the No. 2 Top Coffee Franchise of 2024 by Entrepreneur Magazine. Known for its specialty coffee, fast drive-thru kiosks, and serving smiles, Scooter's Coffee is only one of two coffee brands to break the Top 100 in the overall Franchise 500® ranking.

"We are honored to be ranked as one of the top coffee franchises by Entrepreneur magazine," said Joe Thornton, CEO of Scooter's Coffee. "This achievement reflects our rapid growth, our strong franchise model, and our dedication to delivering exceptional customer service. This recognition would not have been possible without our incredible franchisees. For more than 25 years, we have focused on creating next-level experiences for our customers and franchisees alike."

Since its founding in 1998, Scooter's Coffee has grown to include over 840 locations across the United States. The company's compact drive-thru kiosk model, focus on efficiency, and dedication to quality have made it a standout in the competitive specialty coffee market.

As Scooter's Coffee continues its rapid expansion, the company is seeking driven individuals to join its franchise family. With opportunities to open franchises in markets across the country, now is the perfect time to partner with this award-winning brand.

"This recognition highlights the vitality of our company and the dedication of our franchisees and team members," Thornton added. "We're excited to build on this momentum and bring the Scooter's Coffee experience to more communities nationwide."

For more information about Scooter's Coffee and franchise opportunities, visit https://franchising.scooterscoffee.com/.

About Scooter's Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter's Coffee uses only the finest coffee beans in the world, which are roasted by its affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, in Omaha, Nebraska. In over 25 years of business, the key to Scooter's Coffee's success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and the company's four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees, is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®" It represents the company's business origins and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

Scooter's Coffee's network more than 800 stores in 30 states and is striving to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation. Scooter's Coffee ranked #13 on Yelp's 2023 list of 50 Most Loved Brands in the U.S. and ranked #3 on Franchise Times Fast & Serious 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises in 2023.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com or call 877-494-7004. To connect with Scooter's Coffee, visit Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or X (formerly Twitter) and share your favorite moments by tagging @scooterscoffee using the hashtag #ScootOnAround.

Media Contacts:

Tammy Delgado

[email protected]

Megan Carthel

[email protected]

SOURCE Scooter's Coffee