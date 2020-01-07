Scooter's Coffee Partners With KeyBank To Streamline Lending And Fuel Future Growth For New Franchisees

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scooter's Coffee, the Midwest-based coffee franchise experiencing enormous nationwide growth during the past year, has partnered with KeyBank, one of the nation's largest SBA lenders, to further streamline the lending and approval process for franchise partners.

Scooter's Coffee finds itself in a strategic growth phase as it expands throughout the Midwest and the United States. The U.S. coffee market is a recession-resistant industry estimated at $48 billion a year. Scooter's Coffee aims to be the nation's #1 drive-thru coffee franchise. The company is targeting to have more than 1,000 profitable stores across the country in the next five to seven years.

"We're in a period of phenomenal growth and our partnership with KeyBank will be a big part of our continued success," says Scooter's Coffee Chief Executive Officer Todd Graeve. "KeyBank aligns perfectly with the core values of our business and their SBA products are ideal for helping our franchising partners secure the financing they need."

"KeyBank is dedicated to enabling the success of small businesses and this partnership is another example of that commitment," says KeyCorp Chief Administrative Officer Kathleen Terrell. "We are delighted to work with Scooter's Coffee. The strength of their brand combined with low closure rates and successful franchisees have us looking forward to a bright future together."

About KeyBank

KeyBank's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $146.7 billion at September 30, 2019. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About Scooter's Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter's Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In more than two decades of business, Scooter's Coffee's success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company core values. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, ownascooters.com or call 877-494-7004.

