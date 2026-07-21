Scope Technologies and Leap Announce Strategic Integration to Deliver Seamless Measurement-to-Workflow Automation for Roofing Contractors

Leading roofing and remodeling management platform Leap CRM integrates with RoofScope® to streamline estimating, documentation, and job execution.

DENVER, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technologies, the leading provider of exterior aerial measurement reports and property intelligence data through RoofScope, and Leap® CRM, the end-to-end management platform for roofers and remodelers, today announced a strategic integration that connects RoofScope measurement reports directly into Leap workflows.

With this integration, roofing contractors can eliminate manual data entry, accelerate estimating, and move from measurement to quote to job execution with greater accuracy and speed. By embedding RoofScope's detailed measurement data directly into Leap CRM, contractors gain a unified, workflow-ready source of truth across their sales and operations processes.

This integration enables contractors to build more efficient data pipelines, reduce errors, and deploy automation that improves both margin control and project turnaround times.

Real-World Impact: Faster Estimates, Cleaner Workflows, Better Margins

Roofing contractors leveraging the Scope Technologies and Leap integration are able to:

Integrated Ordering: Order RoofScope, RoofScopeX, and RoofScope+ measurement reports within Leap based on workflow assignment.

Order RoofScope, RoofScopeX, and RoofScope+ measurement reports within Leap based on workflow assignment. Direct Data Import: Import complete RoofScope measurement data directly into Leap without manual re-entry.

Import complete RoofScope measurement data directly into Leap without manual re-entry. Precision Estimating: Accelerate the estimating process and reduce change orders caused by measurement discrepancies.

Accelerate the estimating process and reduce change orders caused by measurement discrepancies. Supply Chain Efficiency: Improve material ordering accuracy and project planning, including direct supplier ordering.

Improve material ordering accuracy and project planning, including direct supplier ordering. Insurance Alignment: Strengthen documentation for insurance workflows and compliance.

Strengthen documentation for insurance workflows and compliance. Scalable Operations: Standardize estimating practices across multi-branch operations and franchises.

By eliminating redundant workflows and creating a seamless data connection between measurement and CRM systems, contractors reduce friction, protect gross margin, and increase operational efficiency.

Executive Commentary

"Contractors don't need another disconnected tool, they need a connected workflow," said Jerod Raisch, CEO of Scope Technologies. "By integrating RoofScope directly into Leap, we're removing friction from one of the most critical parts of the contractor lifecycle. Measurement accuracy is foundational, but it becomes transformational when it flows seamlessly into estimating, job management, and documentation."

"Accurate data is the foundation of every great contractor experience. Our partnership with RoofScope brings best-in-class aerial measurement data directly into Leap's CRM, eliminating manual entry, reducing costly errors, and giving our customers a true end-to-end workflow: from measurement to signed contract, all in one place." - Patrick Fingles, CEO at Leap

The integration reflects Scope Technologies' continued investment in API-driven infrastructure and workflow automation across the roofing ecosystem.

The RoofScope–Leap integration is available now. Roofing contractors can activate it within Leap or learn more at www.roofscope.com.

About Scope Technologies

Scope Technologies, Inc. is a Denver-based SaaS and aerial-measurement company transforming how contractors, distributors, and insurers leverage property data. Through its flagship products, RoofScope®, ProDocs™, SmartQuote™, SmartPO™, and ProData™, Scope delivers verified property intelligence and automation across every exterior trade. With one of the largest proprietary measurement datasets in North America, Scope is building the data infrastructure powering the next generation of construction and insurance technology.

Learn more: www.myscopetech.com | www.roofscope.com

About Leap

Leap is a leading provider of CRM and sales estimating software built specifically for the home services industry. The platform helps contractors manage their business from lead to close with tools that drive efficiency, reduce errors, and protect margins. Built by industry veterans, Leap empowers contractors to simplify operations and run more profitable businesses.

For more information, visit leaptodigital.com.

Media Contact:

Scope Technologies | [email protected] | 877.697.2673

Leap | Natalie Rockefeller, Sr. Director of Marketing | [email protected]

SOURCE Scope Technologies, Inc