Scope Technologies Joins Homes For Our Troops as a Mission Partner

Company strengthens its commitment to our nation's Veterans—raising awareness to advance HFOT's mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives.

DENVER, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technologies, Inc. , a leading software-as-a-service provider of exterior building measurement reports and construction estimation software, proudly announces its partnership with Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) as a Mission Partner. Homes For Our Troops builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in both organizations' commitment to supporting our nation's Veterans.

"We are excited to welcome Scope Technologies as one of our Mission Partners. Their enthusiasm for our cause and commitment to our nation's Veterans will increase awareness and enable us to advance our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives," says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General (USA, Ret) Tom Landwermeyer.

Scope Technologies has built a strong reputation for innovation in remote building measurement reports and construction estimating software. Their comprehensive measurement reports, including RoofScope , GutterScope, PaintScope, SidingScope, InsulationScope, ConcreteScope, and BlueprintScope, are essential tools for specialty exterior restoration contractors, building material distributors, and property and casualty insurers.

"We are honored to partner with Homes For Our Troops in their noble mission to support our nation's Veterans," said Jerod Raisch, Chief Executive Officer at Scope Technologies. "Our collaboration with HFOT aligns perfectly with our values and our commitment to giving back to the community. This cause truly resonates with our clients and audience, and by providing our expertise and resources, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of Veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country."

Homes For Our Troops has a proven track record of success, having completed over 390 homes across the nation, with another 70 underway. The organization focuses on building homes that accommodate the specific needs of severely injured Veterans, ensuring they can live independently and comfortably. Scope Technologies' involvement will amplify HFOT's ability to expand its reach and fulfill its commitment to our nation's most deserving Veterans in rebuilding their lives.

In addition to financial contributions, Scope Technologies will engage its network of clients and partners to support HFOT's mission through various events and fundraisers. The partnership will also enable customers to make round-up donations at checkout in the future, further supporting HFOT's efforts. To learn more about Homes For Our Troops & Scope Technologies' Mission Partnership and support their mission, visit: https://give.ourhfotusa.org/Scopegivesback.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents out of every dollar spent went directly to program services for Veterans. HFOT builds homes where the Veteran chooses to live and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives.

About Scope Technologies

Scope Technologies is a leading software-as-a-service provider of exterior building measurement reports and construction estimating software. The company's large datasets allow for rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, allowing it to develop new, disruptive products for restoration and specialty contractors, exterior building material distributors, and property casualty insurers. Available measurement reports include RoofScope, GutterScope, PaintScope, SidingScope, InsulationScope, ConcreteScope, BlueprintScope for new construction, and ProData Property Reports. Learn more at https://scopeit.com or https://roofscope.com.

Contact:

Melissa Reffel

Director of Marketing, Scope Technologies

1-877-697-2673

[email protected]

SOURCE Scope Technologies, Inc