Scope Technologies Strengthens Product Leadership with the Appointment of Industry Veteran Ted Carefoot as Vice President of Product

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ted Carefoot as Vice President of Product. Carefoot, an accomplished technology leader with a track record of driving innovation at firms such as Electronic Arts (EA), Disney Online Studios Canada, and other major technology firms, will drive the continued evolution of QSE, Scope's flagship quantum-proof security platform.

With over 20 years of experience in leading high-performance product teams and initiatives, Carefoot brings expertise in AI-driven cloud, digital security, risk management, and software product development. He most recently served as Development Director at EA, driving designated IP assets and online content end-to-end production through release. Prior to that, he held leadership roles including managing cybersecurity initiatives at Disney Online Studios Canada, and AI cloud projects at Finger Food Studios. Carefoot's extensive experience in software development, risk management, AI, and security compliance, reinforced by his certifications in Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), Cybersecurity, and Agile Product Management, positions him to play a critical role in expanding Scope's market leadership in quantum security solutions.

"As Scope Technologies continues its growth trajectory, our commitment to product excellence and innovation is paramount," said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies Corp. "Ted's experience in building and scaling complex digital security and AI-driven products at leading technology companies is exactly what we need as we expand QSE's adoption in both enterprise and retail markets. His expertise will accelerate our product roadmap, ensuring QSE remains at the forefront of post-quantum security."

Driving Product Innovation and Market Expansion

Carefoot's appointment underscores Scope Technologies' commitment to product advancement, market expansion, and revenue growth. With quantum computing advancements posing increasing threats to conventional encryption, QSE's suite of quantum-resilient security solutions has gained traction across multiple industries. Carefoot will oversee the scaling of QSE's product capabilities, optimizing its architecture for enterprise, cloud, and decentralized security solutions.

"I'm thrilled to join Scope Technologies at such a pivotal time," said Ted Carefoot, VP of Product. "Quantum threats are real, and businesses need solutions now to future-proof their security. The opportunity to lead QSE's product evolution and drive meaningful market adoption aligns perfectly with my experience in AI-driven security and large-scale product development."

Scope Technologies continues to aggressively expand its team and product offerings, reinforcing its position as a leader in next-generation quantum-proof security. With QSE already in the market and gaining momentum, the company remains focused on delivering real-world solutions to secure critical data today and into the future.

About QSE Group

QSE Group, a division of Scope Technologies Corp., specializes in quantum-resilient encryption and secure cloud storage solutions. By leveraging true randomness (entropy) and advanced encryption techniques, QSE Group protects data from both current and future threats. Learn more at qse.group .

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

SOURCE Scope Technologies Corp.