Score! 7-Eleven, Inc. Delivers Free Pizza for Football's Favorite Day

Big Game and 7-Eleven fans can enjoy a free pizza on February 12!

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off football fans' favorite day of the year, 7-Eleven, Inc. is giving customers a free large pizza through the 7NOW® Delivery app*. This big deal for the Big Game is only available on Sunday, February 12 – aka the biggest Sunday in sports – so don't fumble this opportunity!

To celebrate the Big Game, 7-Eleven is giving customers a free large pizza on February 12th ONLY, exclusively available through the 7NOW Delivery app!

All pizza flavors are included in this deal, including Extreme Meat, Cheese , Pepperoni Pizza and Breakfast Pizza , available at select stores! No matter customers' pizza preference, 7-Eleven has got 'em covered. Exclusively available through the 7NOW Delivery app, the deal will be applied automatically at checkout on February 12 only. Talk about a touchdown!

"Whether you're a football fanatic or just tuning in for the commercials and halftime show, the Big Game is the most exciting Sunday of the year," said 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food, Vareesha Shariff. "What better way to celebrate than with free pizza delivered straight to your doorstep?"

With more than 3,000 items to choose from, the 7NOW Delivery app offers customers a convenient way to enjoy their favorite foods and watch party essentials – from savory taquitos to 5 for $5 bone-in wings** -- all without missing any of the action. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes.

And the Big Game wouldn't be complete without refreshments, like fan-favorite Red Bull ! Alcohol delivery, including beer and wine, is also available through the 7NOW Delivery app in select markets to customers age 21 and older. Now that's a play we can get behind!

The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

*Offer valid only on 2/12/23. Limit 1 per customer. Store pick-up available of purchase made through the 7NOW app. Consumer pays all applicable sales taxes and fees. A small basket fee may apply to any offer if minimum purchase requirement is not met. Delivery charges may apply. Limited delivery area. All offers limited, while supplies last. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change or cancel this offer at any time.

**Offer valid thru 2/21/23. A small basket fee may apply to any offer if minimum purchase requirement not met. Delivery charges may apply. Limited delivery area. All offers limited while supplies last. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change or cancel this offer at any time. Void where prohibited.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.