Score a Free Haircut with Supercuts High Score Promotion

For this year's Big Game, if the combined score hits 75 or more points, registrants could get a free haircut.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercuts®, the original value salon, today announces its Supercuts High Score promotion – "Supercuts High Score" – offering a free adult haircut to those who register if the final total score of the Big Game in February meets or beats 75 points.

Why 75? 1975 is when Supercuts started cutting America's hair, and it's the highest combined score ever achieved at a Big Game – back in 1995, when Supercuts was only 20 years old. If this year's Big Game final total score meets or beats 75 points, those who register will receive a voucher to redeem for a free haircut from February 12-25, 2024 at any participating Supercuts salon in the USA.

"Like the rest of America, we're big football fans at Supercuts, even if players' helmets hide their luscious locks," said John Davi, Chief Digital Officer at Regis Corporation. "We're excited to launch our Supercuts High Score promotion to offer the chance to experience Supercuts at no cost, and to give us all something to root for on gameday: a fresh cut from Supercuts."

The Supercuts High Score promotion will be amplified through a partnership with Barstool Sports including the sports podcast "Pardon My Take" and during the Barstool Big Game Live Stream.

Those looking to catch a free cut postgame should visit SupercutsHighScore.com for promotion details and official terms, and Supercuts.com to find one of its 2,000 no-appointment-required salons across the country -- and then watch the points add up on February 11 during the Big Game. Let's rally for a big score!

About Supercuts:

Supercuts®, the original value salon, is owned and franchised by Regis Corporation (NASDAQ: RGS), a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. Supercuts is a salon industry leader in haircare services, with over 23 million guest visits per year. Supercuts offers haircutting, hair-color services and more to its guests through exceptional and professional haircare experiences completed by highly trained stylists at an affordable price. As a finishing touch, the Hot Towel Refresher® helps guests leave feeling fresh. Supercuts has a decades-long tradition of providing practical haircuts and services through its proven technique by its highly trained stylists. The salon also offers nationally recognized professional hair care products for sale at reasonable prices, including Paul Mitchell, Biolage, Redken, American Crew, Nioxin and more. Supercuts was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota at parent company Regis Corporation. As of September 30, 2023, there were 2,067 Supercuts salons in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit supercuts.com, follow @Supercuts on social media and download the Supercuts app in the App Store, or on Google Play. For more information about Regis Corporation, please visit RegisCorp.com.

About Regis Corporation:

Regis Corporation (NASDAQ: RGS) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of September 30, 2023, the Company franchised or owned 4,811 locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

SOURCE Supercuts