Supercuts Kicks off 2024 by Empowering Excellence for Stylists Around the Country with Las Vegas Education Destination

750+ Supercuts hair educators, managers and stylists, as well as 120 franchisees are receiving educational training to continue providing high-quality cuts at a great value

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercuts ®, the original value salon, is starting the new year with a continued focus on the importance of education for stylists and connection with its franchisee base. On January 9, the hair salon franchise is bringing 750+ Supercuts hair educators, managers, and stylists, as well as 120 franchisees, together for a two-day experience full of the latest techniques and trends led by some of the best in the business. With 120 franchisees in attendance, the majority of Supercuts' 2000+ salons will be represented at the event.

Supercuts is hosting its second annual Las Vegas Education Destination as part of the brand's ongoing education to empower the craft of Supercuts stylists across the country. At the conference, vendors such as Paul Mitchell, Reuzel, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Nioxin, and Sebastian will host breakout sessions. Topics include ever-changing trends, viral TikTok and social media styles, color, haircutting techniques, and more. Supercuts franchisees, trainers, managers, and stylists will bring this training back to their salons to utilize new skills and trends where it matters most, in serving and delighting guests.

This event will also serve as a regional meeting between Supercuts leadership and its franchisees. There will be dedicated, collaborative sessions on marketing, technology, and operational strategies and initiatives that will shape the future of the Supercuts organization and brand.

"The Las Vegas Education Destination serves as a powerful catalyst to bring our nationwide team together in one location, allowing us to concentrate on expanding and enhancing stylist education and establishing further connections with our franchisees. Our diverse range of sessions will provide stylists with access to the most recent techniques and trends, empowering them to refine their skills," states Jamie Suarez, Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Education for Regis Corporation. "Our dedication is clear: to bolster our stylists and foster their growth, as they are the artisans crafting confidence in the hearts of our salon guests. We also want to thank our franchise owners for their support and the role they play in making this event possible."

The hair salon franchise emphasizes the importance of access to education from the start of, and throughout, a stylist's career to equip them to be able to provide the best haircuts and styles for guests, and events like this are a true differentiator in the industry.

About Supercuts:

Supercuts ®, the original value salon, is owned and franchised by Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. Supercuts is a salon industry leader in haircare services, with over 23 million guest visits per year. Supercuts offers haircutting, hair-color services and more to its guests through exceptional and professional haircare experiences completed by highly trained stylists at an affordable price. As a finishing touch, the Hot Towel Refresher® helps guests leave feeling fresh. Supercuts has a decades-long tradition of providing practical haircuts and services through its proven technique by its highly trained stylists. The salon also offers nationally recognized professional hair care products for sale at reasonable prices, including Paul Mitchell, Biolage, Redken, American Crew, Nioxin and more. Supercuts was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota at parent company Regis Corporation. As of September 30, 2023, there were 2,067 Supercuts salons in the United States and Canada generating sales of nearly $600 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit supercuts.com, follow @Supercuts on social media and download the Supercuts app in the App Store , or on Google Play . For more information about Regis Corporation, please visit RegisCorp.com .

About Regis Corporation:

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of September 30, 2023, the Company franchised or owned 4,811 locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

Media Contact: Megan Rogers

612-351-3780

[email protected]

SOURCE Supercuts