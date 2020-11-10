WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Veterans Small Business Week, SCORE , the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is pleased to celebrate one year partnering with Facebook in support of veterans' entrepreneurship. Over the past year, SCORE and Facebook have expanded education and mentoring to military members, veterans and their families who dream of starting a successful small business.

SCORE and Facebook Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of Partnering to Support Veteran Entrepreneurs

Tim Feiss, Marine veteran and owner of Green Bay Ghost Tours and 'Night Shades Paranormal Museum' shared that, "My SCORE mentor, Robert Jahnke, has been a great asset to my success. He is one of those individuals who goes above and beyond to help people in their business pursuits, and I am so glad SCORE has great people like Bob to help small business owners with their needs. The best part is, I also made a great friend, who is truly willing to help."

Tim's SCORE Mentor and fellow veteran, Robert Jahnke, shared that he began working with Tim on his business plan 10 years ago, and they have stayed in touch ever since.

The Mentor Match portal connects military members and veterans with a cohort of SCORE's experienced business mentors who are also U.S. veterans.

The Veterans Fast Launch workshops are being held virtually over the next few months. Aspiring business owners are invited to register for the upcoming Nov 10 and Nov 11 sessions.

Payton Iheme, U.S. Public Policy Manager at Facebook shares that, "Veterans and the military use Facebook to stay in touch with friends and family. The success of the Facebook Military and Veterans Hub along with our partnership with SCORE, has provided veterans and their families with the education and experienced mentoring needed to thrive in small business."

