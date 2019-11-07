SCORE and Facebook Partner to Support Veteran Entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Veterans Small Business Week, SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer expert business mentors, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Facebook that will provide education and mentoring to military members, veterans and their families who dream of starting a successful small business.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8631951-score-facebook-partner-veteran-entrepreneurs/

SCORE CEO Bridget Weston

According to the U.S. Census, veteran-owned businesses represent 9.1% of all U.S. businesses (for a total of 2.52 million businesses), employing 5.8 million people and generating $1.14 trillion in annual revenues.

The partnership between SCORE and Facebook will include:

Mentor Match Portal connecting military members and veterans with a cohort of SCORE's experienced business mentors who are also US veterans.

connecting military members and veterans with a cohort of SCORE's experienced business mentors who are also US veterans. Veteran-Focused Educational Toolkit for launching a business, including step-by-step guides and business planning resources.

for launching a business, including step-by-step guides and business planning resources. Veteran-Focused Interactive Workshops in 10 locations nationwide, where SCORE's veteran mentors will be available to all attendees post workshop for continued guidance through all stages of startup and growth.

"Veterans and the military use Facebook to stay connected with friends and family," said Payton Iheme, U.S. Public Policy Manager at Facebook. "Now, we're introducing a Military and Veterans Hub to support this community and help them find job opportunities and enhance their digital skills. Our partnership with SCORE will provide veterans and their families with the business education and experienced mentoring they need to start or grow their business."

"Veterans are uniquely qualified to become successful entrepreneurs, given the skills they have learned during their military service. They tend to be hardworking, strong teammates, and creative problem-solvers," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "Combining those skills with SCORE's educational resources and business mentoring is a recipe for business success. We are proud to use this program to give back to America's veterans, who have already given so much to our nation."

Click here for more information on veterans' entrepreneurship and for free educational resources that help veterans start successful small businesses.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 11,000 volunteer business experts provide free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to clients in 300 chapters nationwide. In 2018, SCORE volunteers helped to create 32,387 new businesses and 103,300 non-owner jobs.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, or on volunteering with SCORE, visit SCORE at www.score.org . Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter for the latest small business news and updates.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

Contact Information

Betsy Dougert

800-634-0245

media@score.org

SOURCE SCORE

Related Links

https://www.score.org/facebook

