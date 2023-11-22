Brace yourselves for an electrifying shopping experience as FUNWHOLE, the ultimate destination for building block enthusiasts, announces its highly anticipated Black Friday & Cyber Monday event from November 24th to 28th. Get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure of imagination, creativity, and unbeatable deals!

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Explosive Deals Await:

Get ready to be blown away by the explosive deals and discounts of up to 60% off that will be unleashed during FUNWHOLE Black Friday & Cyber Monday extravaganza. With jaw-dropping discounts on popular sets, exclusive bundles, and limited-time offers, FUNWHOLE is set to make this shopping experience truly unforgettable. It's the perfect opportunity to stock up on gifts for loved ones or treat yourself to that set you've been eyeing all year.

Score Big Savings with FUNWHOLE: Up to 60% Off on Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

Special Gift Galore:

To add to the excitement, FUNWHOLE will be running a special event during the event on their Facebook and Instagram. Customers who place orders within the specified timeframe and leave the order number in comments will have a chance to win a rebate of 25%, 50%, or even 100% on their purchase, making their FUNWHOLE experience even more rewarding.

Limited Stock, Unlimited Fun:

With great deals come great demand, so make sure to mark your calendars and set your alarms. FUNWHOLE Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are available for a limited time only, and stock is limited. Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure your favorite sets before they fly off the shelves.

Join the FUNWHOLE Community:

Become a part of the vibrant and passionate FUNWHOLE community by sharing your building adventures, connecting with fellow builders, and showcasing your creations. Follow them on social media and join the conversation using the hashtag #FUNWHOLE to stay updated on the latest news, sneak peeks, and exclusive content.

About FUNWHOLE:

FUNWHOLE, a lighting brick brand renowned for its commitment to innovation and unique design, is revolutionizing the world of building sets with its exceptional focus on light-up creations. With a mission to bring a whole new level of excitement and creativity to builders, FUNWHOLE is igniting imaginations and transforming the way we play with building blocks.

Press Contact

Anfiya

020-31211834

https://www.funwhole.com/

SOURCE FUNWHOLE