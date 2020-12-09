Score Big This College Bowl Season with Free Bowls from Noodles & Company

From Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to Japanese Pan Noodles, or to the lighter tastes of Zoodles and Caulifloodles, Noodles & Company has variety to fulfill every football fan's dream. Whether you're watching solo, with your family, or alongside your quarantine pod, you can tailgate in the comfort of your home with your favorite bowl from Noodles. No matter if your team wins or loses, everyone will still score big with a free regular bowl from Noodles to enjoy after the bowl game.

Sweetening the deal, Noodles Rewards members can combine this offer with free delivery by redeeming the reward in-app and applying it at checkout. Signing up for Noodles Rewards is fast and easy, just download the Noodles Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or sign up online at noodles.com/rewards.

"This college bowl season, we're excited to cheer on college football teams and their fans across the nation," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer of Noodles & Company. "While this season is bound to be filled with some new traditions, we're hoping that a bowl of Noodles will become one of them."

*Valid for 2 weeks after issuance. Non-Rewards members can sign up throughout the duration of the promotion to qualify, but must be a Noodles Rewards member before making the qualifying purchase.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

