SCORE Celebrates National Small Business Week with Virtual Conference Co-Hosted by U.S. Small Business Administration

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, along with the U.S. Small Business Administration, will co-host the National Small Business Week Virtual Conference from May 1 to May 3.

This free, online conference is offered to small business owners, entrepreneurs, and those aspiring to start their own businesses. Each of the three days of conference programming will include educational webinars, mentoring sessions, networking opportunities, and exhibitor booths offering take-home business resources. Industry experts, such as Visa, Google, Chase, Constant Contact, Square and more, will share insider tips on online marketing, financing, customer service and cybersecurity, among other topics.

"We are proud to offer a robust three days of business education to current and hopeful entrepreneurs in honor of National Small Business Week," said SCORE CEO Ken Yancey. "Although this is the fifth virtual conference hosted by SCORE, it is the first offered in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, and what better way to celebrate our nation's entrepreneurial spirit? Our most recent virtual conference in November attracted more than 3,000 live, unique attendees, who stayed in the virtual environment for an average of four hours. That speaks to the high quality of the programming we are providing, and it's all offered free of charge."

Twelve live webinars will cover a variety of topics pertinent to current and prospective small business owners. These webinars will be recorded and the virtual environment will be archived for future access by registered attendees. Featured sessions include:

November virtual conference attendees commented:

"This conference was by far the best virtual conference I have ever attended. I only wish I could have attended all of the sessions. I will definitely go back and watch those that I missed."

"Very pleased with the wealth of invaluable resources and the way the presenters made things easier to grasp."

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000 volunteer business experts provide 450,000+ free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to clients in 300 chapters nationwide. In 2017, SCORE volunteers provided 3.6 million hours to help create 54,506 small businesses and 61,534 non-owner jobs.

