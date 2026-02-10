Score More for Less: $5 Chicken Deals Hit the Menu at 7-Eleven, Inc. Restaurants

Turn up the flavor with the new Lemon Pepper Glaze for a vibrant, zesty twist on menu favorites

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why wing it when 7-Eleven, Inc. has chicken cravings covered? 7-Eleven is introducing limited-time $5 chicken deals across Raise the Roost®, Speedy Café® and Laredo Taco Company® restaurants, perfect for lunch breaks, snack attacks or easy dinner wins.

Big flavor meets everyday value thanks to $5 wings, tenders and tacos, with select options featuring a bold new Lemon Pepper Glaze.

Turn up the flavor with the new Lemon Pepper Glaze for a vibrant, zesty twist on menu favorites

3 for $5 Chicken Tenders: Raise the Roost locations are owning comfort food classics with a flavorful upgrade. For $5, customers can score three hand-breaded chicken tenders coated in Lemon Pepper Glaze – a tangy blend of bright citrus and cracked black pepper – served with a choice of dipping sauces including Raise the Roost signature sauce, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo or honey BBQ.

Chicken lovers can also score two chicken biscuits for $5, with the option to mix and match classic or spicy varieties on a buttery homestyle biscuit at Raise the Roost locations.*

At Speedy Café locations, Speedy Rewards® members can dive into eight boneless wings tossed in the Lemon Pepper Glaze for just $5 – a crave-worthy deal packing a zesty flavor punch.**

Looking for something that taps into Tex-Mex flavor? Laredo Taco Company restaurants are offering two Chicken Fajita Tacos for $5, featuring sizzling chicken fajitas with hand-chopped bell peppers, tomatoes and onions, and seasoned with a balanced blend of spices and wrapped in a flour tortilla.***

"At 7-Eleven, there's no room for boring flavors in our restaurants," said William Armstrong, Senior Vice President of Restaurant Operations at 7-Eleven, Inc. "With these deals, we've turned $5 into food that delivers on quality and delicious flavors, no matter what you're craving."

When tenders, wings and tacos are on the table, everyone is a winner. Whether craving comfort or chasing something bold, the $5 chicken lineup delivers big flavor without the big spend.

*Valid thru 3/3/2026. Only applicable at Raise the Roost®. Plus tax where applicable. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Valid thru 3/3/2026. Only applicable at Speedy Cafe®. Plus tax where applicable. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***Valid through 3/3/2026. Only applicable at Laredo Taco Company®. Plus tax where applicable. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, subject to driver availability, weather and traffic conditions. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Laredo Taco Company®

At 7-Eleven, Inc., Laredo Taco Company® restaurants celebrate the authentic flavors of Tex-Mex with fresh, made-from-scratch tacos and burritos served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Located in select 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores across the U.S., Laredo Taco Company is known for its handmade flour tortillas, signature salsa bar, marinated meats and hand-cracked eggs – all cooked daily in on-site kitchens. With over 650 locations, Laredo Taco Company offers guests fresh, flavorful and affordable meals. Customers can also enjoy their Laredo Taco Company favorites through catering options and delivery via the 7NOW® delivery app. Find out more online at www.laredotacocompany.com.

