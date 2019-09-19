Score Skip-the-Line Tickets to Denver Art Museum's U.S.-Exclusive Monet Exhibition While They Last

Spanning Monet's entire career, the exhibition will thematically and chronologically explore the artist's lifelong interest in nature and the places he traveled. It will examine the shift in Monet's style when he started focusing on series of the same subject, as well as his abandonment of the human presence in his landscapes.

Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature is the latest in a growing series of special exhibitions—world premieres, U.S. and world exclusives and U.S. debuts—originated by the DAM, including Becoming Van Gogh (2012), Brilliant: Cartier in the 20th Century (2014), Women of Abstract Expressionism (2016) and Dior: From Paris to the World (2018).

"After nearly three years of planning this monumental exhibition and securing loans from around the world, we're thrilled to provide a new perspective on such a beloved artist," said Christoph Heinrich, Frederick and Jan Mayer Director of the DAM. "Visitors will gain a better understanding of Monet's creative process and how he distanced himself from conventions associated with the traditional landscape genre of painting."

Curated by the DAM's own Angelica Daneo, Chief Curator and Curator of European Art before 1900, and Christoph Heinrich, Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature is a compilation of works from the DAM, private collections and paintings on loan from museums in Paris, Boston, Chicago and New York, as well as the co-organizing Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany.

"With internationally renowned exhibitions like Cartier, Yves St. Laurent, and Rembrandt, the Denver Art Museum has helped to place Denver on the map among some of the top cultural destinations in the country," said Richard Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER. "With their new Monet exhibition, the museum has not only curated a legacy collection of one of the world's most important impressionists in history, but they have found a way to create a poignant, exhibition that will make its only U.S. appearance in Denver."

With tickets selling fast, VIP hotel and ticket packages are now on sale and available starting at $159. Mile High City visitors can book packages by visiting MonetInDenver.com. Participating hotels include the following amenities in addition to the VIP tickets:

Grand Hyatt Denver – Two complimentary cocktails in the new Courier Bar. Starting at $159.

Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek – Two day passes to Denver Botanic Gardens, complimentary Buddha Board art kit, cocktails for two at their underground cocktail club and courtesy luxury transportation to and from the DAM. Starting at $299.

Hotel Teatro – Complimentary transportation to and from the DAM, $40 breakfast credit, valet parking. Starting at $289.

Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center – Two complimentary cocktails in Peaks Lounge, which overlooks the sunset view of the Rocky Mountains. Starting at $159.

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek – Accommodations in newly renovated guestrooms and complimentary valet parking. Starting at $259.

Le Méridien Denver Downtown – Chocolate truffle welcome amenity and complimentary valet parking. Starting at $293.

Renaissance Denver Downtown City Center – Two classic French cocktails at the hotel's signature restaurants—Range or Teller Bar—and complimentary valet parking. Starting at $229.

Sheraton Denver Downtown – Bottle of sparkling French wine delivered to the room, complimentary self-parking and complimentary WiFi. Starting at $269.

The ART, a hotel – Welcome watercolor cookies and chocolate, a welcome cocktail in FIRE Restaurant & Lounge, self-guided art tour of The ART's unique collection, complimentary breakfast for two in FIRE and complimentary valet parking. Starting at $269.

The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop – Mountain-view room at Cherry Creek North's newest hotel, split of Veuve Clicquot, breakfast for two at Narrative restaurant in the hotel and a souvenir book about Monet. Starting at $399.

The Ramble Hotel – Accommodations in a king suite guestroom, two "White Lilies" cocktails from Death & Co. inspired by Monet's water lilies painting series and a 24" x 24" titled and signed floral print from Denver artist Ashley Joon, known for her lively abstract florals. Starting at $359.

Westin Denver Downtown – Daily breakfast for two in Augusta Restaurant and heated outdoor pool and sun deck access. Starting at $279.

Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature will be on view at the DAM Oct. 21, 2019 through Feb. 2, 2020. For more information on available timed tickets and exhibition details, visit www.denverartmuseum.org. For hotel package details and availability, visit MonetInDenver.com.

About Denver Art Museum

The Denver Art Museum is an educational, nonprofit resource that sparks creative thinking and expression through transformative experiences with art. Its holdings reflect the city and region—and provide invaluable ways for the community to learn about cultures from around the world. Metro citizens support the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), a unique funding source serving hundreds of metro Denver arts, culture and scientific organizations. For museum information, call (720) 865-5000 or visit www.denverartmuseum.org.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 110 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. A total of 17.3 million visitors stayed overnight in Denver in 2018, generating $5.6 billion in spending, while supporting more than 60,000 jobs, making tourism one of the largest industries in Denver. Learn more about Denver on the VISITDENVER website and at TOURISMPAYSDENVER or by phone at 800 2 Denver. Denver International Airport (DEN; flydenver.com ) connects The Mile High City to more than 200 destinations worldwide. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates at: Facebook.com/visitdenver ; Twitter.com/visitdenver ; Instagram.com/visitdenver ; and YouTube.com/visitdenver .

