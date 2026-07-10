SCORE Welcomes Four New Board Members to Advance Small Business Success

New board members bring expertise in finance, technology, artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship to support SCORE's mission of helping small businesses start, grow and thrive.

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its board of directors.

Collectively, the new directors bring decades of experience in entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, artificial intelligence (AI), finance and technology, strengthening SCORE's ability to support America's small business community.

New 2026 SCORE Board Members - Carlos Blanco, Kelly Spillane, Rachel Wei West and Sunny Zhang.

"As SCORE continues to expand its reach and support more entrepreneurs nationwide, we are thrilled to welcome these accomplished leaders to our board of directors," said SCORE Board Chair Julie Poland. "Their diverse perspectives and deep expertise will help strengthen SCORE's impact, guide our future growth and ensure we continue delivering the mentorship, resources and education entrepreneurs need to succeed in a rapidly changing business environment."

New Members of the Board of Directors

Carlos Blanco

Carlos Blanco is a technology executive, entrepreneur, investor and advisor with more than 30 years of experience leading high-growth organizations and expanding global partnerships. He has held leadership roles at Calabrio, Jamf, Dynatrace and Citrix, and has founded and invested in multiple ventures across technology, healthcare and consumer industries. A dedicated mentor and supporter of entrepreneurship, Carlos brings extensive experience helping businesses accelerate growth and achieve market success.

Kelly Spillane

Kelly Spillane brings more than 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur, investor and advocate for small businesses. She currently leads emerging-brand investments and the supplier lending program at Whole Foods Market and previously served as small business advocate for the State of Texas. Her experience supporting and advising entrepreneurs aligns closely with SCORE's mission to help small business owners succeed.

Rachel Wei West

Rachel Wei West is a venture investor, operator and board director with expertise in artificial intelligence, fintech and emerging technologies. Throughout her career, she has advised leading organizations, including Fidelity, State Street, Vanguard and Bank of America, and served as president of Boatsetter. She is also the founder of VentureWomen.co, an organization dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs. Her experience in innovation, venture investing and entrepreneurship brings valuable perspective to SCORE's board of directors.

Sunny Zhang

Dr. Sunny Zhang is the founder and chief evangelist of TrueLeap Inc. and is currently developing Orian.ai, an artificial intelligence operating system for communities and ecosystems. An award-winning educator, entrepreneur, investor and researcher, she brings more than 25 years of expertise in behavioral science, social networks and technology innovation. Through her leadership in business, higher education and entrepreneurship, Dr. Zhang offers valuable experience supporting innovation and advancing entrepreneurial growth.

"Our new directors bring experience that speaks directly to the opportunities and challenges facing today's entrepreneurs, along with a genuine commitment to the volunteers who make SCORE's mission possible," said SCORE Executive Director Thomas Kim. "I am truly grateful they've decided to bring that experience to SCORE, and I am confident their leadership will help us build an even stronger future for the small business owners we serve."

The Executive Committee

Chair: Julie Poland, speaker, author and coach partner for ProActive Leadership Group.

Vice chair: Julie Christiansen, founder of Propel Progress with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across the consumer goods and manufacturing industries.

Secretary: Ray Lee, SCORE mentor and workshop presenter for more than 15 years who has held various financial leadership positions in several multinational corporations.

Treasurer: Michele Adelman, SCORE mentor and former finance director at Medtronic and Kraft Foods.

Returning Members of the Board

Maggie Aaron, senior government relations manager at Point Digital Finance, former principal at FS Vector and brings extensive Capitol Hill experience from both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Rick Brimacomb, speaker, advisor, investor and founder of Brimacomb.

Ricardo Casas, a former executive with the ExxonMobil Corporation.

Bryan Eckle, founder of Summit2Sea Consulting and Jupiter Peak, LLC, where he currently advises businesses on strategy, growth and innovation.

Jim Helfgott, author, member of the Hofstra Radio Hall of Fame, who held leadership positions for HBO, Time Warner and Liberty Global.

Tim Jeffcoat, founder of Competitive Edge Development, founder of Tsquiggle, former director of the U.S. Small Business Administration in Southeast Texas and an executive with the U.S. Government for 20 years.

Frank Klisanich, a startup consultant and former executive with ConAgra and The Village Company.

Pat Loftus, investor and investment committee member with New World Angels.

Sam Marfatia, former global marketing director for Sealed Air and founder of Pack'n Fresh.

Megan Malone, senior director with the U.S. Government Engagement team at Visa.

John A. McCloskey, former CEO of the Schaeffler Aerospace Group who served on the management boards of FAG Bearings and Schaeffler AG.

Steve R. Smith, a former executive with IBM.

Advancing SCORE's Mission

Guided by its board of directors and powered by thousands of dedicated volunteers, SCORE remains committed to providing entrepreneurs with the expert guidance and resources they need to confidently start, grow and sustain successful businesses.

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 20 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 7,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories.

SCORE is funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

To learn more about SCORE, request a mentor, start or grow a business, or volunteer your expertise, visit SCORE.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X for the latest small business news and resources.

Contact: Alexis Downing, [email protected]

SOURCE SCORE