LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozens of stars from TV, film, music and sports will ante up and bet big to support talented young cancer researchers and change the future of cancer at Tower Cancer Research Foundation's (Tower) 6th Annual Ante Up for a Cancer Free Generation Celebrity Poker Tournament and Game Night on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The tournament will take place at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Riviera 31, 8555 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048. Red carpet arrivals begin at 6:00 PM PST.

Legendary band Green Day's Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool with their wives Brittney Cade Pritchard & Sara Rose Wright at Tower Cancer Research Foundation's Cancer Free Generation Celebrity Poker Tournament in 2018. Brittney, a breast cancer survivor and her husband, Mike were honored at the 2018 Tower CFG Poker Tournament for their courageous example as a couple sharing their personal cancer journey in order to help others. Gene Simmons & Joanna Krupa at Tower Cancer Research Foundation's Cancer Free Generation Celebrity Poker Tournament in 2016.

The event has attracted the support of numerous celebrities who are expected to attend including (in alphabetical order by first name):

AJ Buckley (SEAL Team); Amber Stevens West (Greek) and Andrew J. West (The Walking Dead); Beau Casper Smart (Dirty Dancing, The Perfect Match); Billy Burke (Twilight); Brandon Armstrong (Dancing with the Stars); Chuck Liddell (UFC Champion); Danny Cannon (Writer/Director/Producer CSI, Gotham); Danny Zuker (Writer - Modern Family); David Alan Grier (Comedian); Don Most (Happy Days); Erin Cummings (Spartacus) & Tom Degnan (Limitless); Emmanuel Kelly (X Factor); Joanna Krupa (Supermodel, Actress); Katie Maloney (Vanderpump Rules); Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules); Maria Ho (Poker Pro); Mekhi Phifer (Truth be Told); Nathan Kress (iCarly); Omar Benson Miller (Ballers); Paul Johansson (Van Helsing); Quinton Aaron (The Blind Side); Randall Emmett (Producer – Silence, Power, End of Watch); Richard Karn (Home Improvement); Robin Weigert (Deadwood); Shanna Moakler (Growing Up Supermodel); Stefania Spampinato (Grey's Anatomy); Tiffany Michelle (Amazing Race, Poker Pro); Tony Denison (Major Crimes); Tom Schwartz (Vanderpump Rules); Vanessa Marcil (Las Vegas).

This year, the tournament will honor Casey Federman, the Founding President of Cancer Free Generation (CFG), the young leadership division of Tower. CFG seeks to identify, among their peers in the Southern California region, visionary and innovative doctors, medical professionals and researchers and enable them to discover and implement new ideas and techniques to conquer cancer. Additionally, CFG's efforts support young people and their families who have been impacted by cancer, so that they may approach life with renewed strength and optimism. With this dual approach, CFG's goal is to help ensure that the next generation becomes the first cancer free generation. CFG's executive committee consists of young professionals working in a variety of fields including entertainment, finance, law, real estate, and medicine. Many members of CFG's leadership are, themselves, young cancer survivors. Their common vision is the desire to build a more inspired community via connecting interesting and passionate young people who make a difference in the world and who want to change the future of cancer.

Many generous sponsors are supporting the tournament this year, including presenting sponsor Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos, as well as Skadden, Computacenter, Midnight Radio, Dentons, SunTrust, Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills, Mosaic, Skiermont Derby, and many more. Among the top prizes are: a training day experience or fishing adventure with UFC superstar Tito Ortiz; a Five-Night Stay at the Ritz-Carlton – Waikiki Beach; and a Three-Night Stay at the brand new Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos.

Tickets may be purchased at Tower's website or by calling 310.299.8477.

MEDIA CREDENTIALING: ALL MEDIA MUST BE PRE-REGISTERED AND APPROVED FOR A CREDENTIAL. Media RSVP and Talent Inquiries: rachel@pr-a.biz

ABOUT TOWER CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION : Tower has been the Southern California cancer patient's greatest ally since 1996. Tower provides grants for innovative research, caring patient support and community education to promote more effective treatments for cancer. As a leading independent, donor-directed community cancer research foundation, Tower is focused on funding Southern California initiatives with a global impact. Over the course of the last twenty years, Tower has raised well over $30 million -- resources that have funded specific groundbreaking research and patient support programs that are professionally vetted by committees comprised of local scientific and community leaders. In the last two decades, Tower has participated in over 200 clinical trials with thousands of patients and awarded almost $10 million in the last decade alone to dozens of physician scientists pursuing novel hypotheses, including over $3 million to talented young researchers through Career Development Grants. These young grantees often demonstrate such promising results that they later obtain large grants from other foundations and research institutions. Tower's initial $3 million investment has led to almost $40 million in additional clinical research funding. While there are many brilliant scientists performing cancer research, Tower recognizes the importance of nurturing the regional pool of rich research talent because important breakthroughs have come from unexpected directions and provided new perspectives. http://towercancer.org/

Contact: Rachel Schwartz/PR AdvantEDGE, Inc.

310.990.2764

220968@email4pr.com

SOURCE Tower Cancer Research Foundation

Related Links

http://towercancer.org

