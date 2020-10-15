Scorpion and OU Health Announce Branding and Digital Transformation Initiative Focused on the Future of Health

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion Healthcare, a premium provider of marketing and technology solutions, and OU Health, Oklahoma's comprehensive academic health system, are excited to announce the launch of OU Health's new website: A rebrand and digital initiative that brings every piece of the former OU Medicine and OU Health Sciences Center together under one immediately recognizable roof.

On top of consolidating the health system's image, the Scorpion and OU Health teams have been working since late 2019 to build OU Health's new online home. With state-of-the-art functionality and content from some of the nation's leading healthcare experts, this digital transformation will help OU Health deliver on its new brand promise: The Future of Health is Here.

According to Jennifer Schultz, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, finding a partner with extensive experience helping health systems carve out unique brands and build world-class websites was essential to completing the goals of the project.

"An organization's website is a digital front door and is the penultimate in "access" to services from the marketer's perspective. If a consumer needs a service and cannot access the information online, they will go elsewhere," Jennifer said. "When we began searching for a web partner for such a critical strategic asset, we knew that we needed to focus on both value alignment and technical capabilities. Scorpion's experience, process, advanced tools, and committed team members made us confident that they could handle the large-scale overhaul that we had in mind, and we can't wait to show the community the result of both teams' hard work."

The new site will be an incredible resource for healthcare providers, learners, and patients alike. With features like the Oklahoma Health Hub blog, physician biographies, a calendar to keep the public informed about upcoming events, and more. Every page on the site is intentionally driven by the guiding principle of improving patient access to the best possible care and information.

"More and more healthcare organizations across the country are realizing that high-quality care and a high-quality digital presence go hand in hand," said Dan Bedell, President of Scorpion Healthcare. "We couldn't be more thrilled to help such a historic and influential institution lead the way into the future of health and to help their patients in the area access vital information as easily as possible."

For more insight into what the launch of OU Health means for the health system's patients and providers, watch the short video created in partnership with the team at Studio Flight.

Scorpion provides digital marketing solutions that are designed to help clients improve their Healthcare Digital Presence (HDP). This includes the delivery of services like website design, website content management, digital marketing, website and marketing analytics, and many other fully managed services. Scorpion also offers proprietary technology that adds speed, efficiency, and transparency to the digital marketing efforts of healthcare organizations.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is a premium provider of marketing and technology solutions for the legal, home services, franchise, and healthcare industries. As a partner for businesses, Scorpion delivers a better way through honest guidance, effective strategies, and award-winning advertising technology for clients who need a clear path forward. To learn more, visit Scorpion.co.

About OU Health

OU Health — along with its academic partner, the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center — is the state's only comprehensive academic health system of hospitals, clinics and centers of excellence. With 11,000 employees and more than 1,300 physicians and advanced practice providers, OU Health is home to Oklahoma's largest doctor network with a complete range of specialty care. OU Health serves Oklahoma and the region with the state's only freestanding children's hospital, the only National Cancer Institute-Designated OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center and Oklahoma's flagship hospital, which serves as the state's only Level 1 trauma center. Becker's Hospital Review named University of Oklahoma Medical Center one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America for 2020. OU Health's oncology program at Stephenson Cancer Center and University of Oklahoma Medical Center was named Oklahoma's top facility for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report in its 2020-21 rankings. OU Health also was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as high performing in these specialties: Colon Surgery, COPD and Congestive Heart Failure. OU Health's mission is to lead healthcare in patient care, education and research. To learn more, visit ouhealth.com.

