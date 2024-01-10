Scorpion Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award For AI Chat Technology

Leading digital marketing provider takes Internet & Technology category by transforming customer engagement and enhancing online experiences with 24/7 AI chatbot

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , the leading provider of digital marketing solutions for local businesses, is pleased to announce it has been named a winner in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Winning the Internet & Technology category, Scorpion Connect with AI Chat was launched in Q4 2023. Conceptualized and built for local services businesses, Scorpion Connect with AI Chat empowers these organizations to activate their own specialized conversational AI chatbot on their website. In a landscape where almost 21% of live chat support requests go unanswered and two-thirds of consumers anticipate a response within 5 minutes, businesses leveraging Scorpion Connect with AI Chat reap the benefits of a tailored AI model like many large companies have for years.

"By making a traditionally enterprise-level technology accessible, Scorpion Connect with AI Chat truly levels the playing field for local businesses," said Rustin Kretz, CEO and Founder at Scorpion. "By putting AI-driven technology in the hands of local services businesses, we're helping them acquire new customers, address questions from existing customers, and provide better experiences to their website visitors. We're honored to be recognized for our innovation as we continue to stay focused on helping local businesses succeed."

Available 24/7, Scorpion's AI innovation is specifically trained on a company's details, unique selling propositions, and industry nuances, enabling it to answer questions about a business's services without any technical expertise requirements. The AI's precision is further enhanced through the assimilation of ideal responses gleaned from hundreds of thousands of authentic customer interactions.

"Innovation is driving our society," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Scorpion as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

For more information on Scorpion Connect with AI Chat, visit Scorpion.co/ai-chat .

About Scorpion

For more than two decades, Scorpion has helped local business owners leverage technology and marketing to reach their goals. Scorpion helps business owners understand their local market and optimize their marketing efforts to drive more revenue. Through award-winning AI, technology, and marketing experts, Scorpion helps businesses run their best business—unifying every part of their business towards reaching their goals. To learn more, visit Scorpion.co .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

