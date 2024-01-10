Scorpion Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award For AI Chat Technology

News provided by

Scorpion

10 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

Leading digital marketing provider takes Internet & Technology category by transforming customer engagement and enhancing online experiences with 24/7 AI chatbot

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, the leading provider of digital marketing solutions for local businesses, is pleased to announce it has been named a winner in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Winning the Internet & Technology category, Scorpion Connect with AI Chat was launched in Q4 2023. Conceptualized and built for local services businesses, Scorpion Connect with AI Chat empowers these organizations to activate their own specialized conversational AI chatbot on their website. In a landscape where almost 21% of live chat support requests go unanswered and two-thirds of consumers anticipate a response within 5 minutes, businesses leveraging Scorpion Connect with AI Chat reap the benefits of a tailored AI model like many large companies have for years.

"By making a traditionally enterprise-level technology accessible, Scorpion Connect with AI Chat truly levels the playing field for local businesses," said Rustin Kretz, CEO and Founder at Scorpion. "By putting AI-driven technology in the hands of local services businesses, we're helping them acquire new customers, address questions from existing customers, and provide better experiences to their website visitors. We're honored to be recognized for our innovation as we continue to stay focused on helping local businesses succeed."

Available 24/7, Scorpion's AI innovation is specifically trained on a company's details, unique selling propositions, and industry nuances, enabling it to answer questions about a business's services without any technical expertise requirements. The AI's precision is further enhanced through the assimilation of ideal responses gleaned from hundreds of thousands of authentic customer interactions.

"Innovation is driving our society," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Scorpion as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

For more information on Scorpion Connect with AI Chat, visit Scorpion.co/ai-chat.

About Scorpion
For more than two decades, Scorpion has helped local business owners leverage technology and marketing to reach their goals. Scorpion helps business owners understand their local market and optimize their marketing efforts to drive more revenue. Through award-winning AI, technology, and marketing experts, Scorpion helps businesses run their best business—unifying every part of their business towards reaching their goals. To learn more, visit Scorpion.co.

About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts
Dina Magdovitz
PR for Scorpion
[email protected] 

Maria Jimenez
Chief Nominations Officer
Business Intelligence Group
[email protected] 
+1 (909) 529-2737

SOURCE Scorpion

Also from this source

Scorpion Unveils New Message Leads Integration to Enhance Local Services Ads

Scorpion Unveils New Message Leads Integration to Enhance Local Services Ads

Scorpion, the leading provider of digital marketing technology for local services businesses, today announced new functionality that allows for the...
Scorpion Launches Industry-Leading AI Chat Solution Designed For Local Services Businesses

Scorpion Launches Industry-Leading AI Chat Solution Designed For Local Services Businesses

Scorpion, the leading provider of digital marketing technology for local services businesses, is pleased to announce the launch of its new product...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.