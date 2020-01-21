Scorpion Announces Rebranding, Affirms Commitment to Clients

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, a leading marketing and technology company, announced today a rebrand to its visual identity and mission that reflects a deep dedication to client success and relationships. Coinciding with the unveiling of the new brand, Scorpion launched an updated corporate website ( www.scorpion.co ) focused on solutions that build a better way for their clients to grow. The rebrand solidifies the company's stance as an industry leader offering marketing innovations and unparalleled client service.

"Our vision is to become the most loved, most trusted, and most innovative company in our industry," said Rustin Kretz, CEO of Scorpion, "and our mission is to build a better way for our clients. The rebrand is not just cosmetic—we've taken this opportunity to evolve and improve our approach in the market as a whole. We continually strive to be better at everything that we do, every day, for every client."

The new Scorpion logo is an evolution of the company's previous logo, with a look and feel that embodies Scorpion's tireless determination and genuine care for its clients' success. The new typeface and vibrant colors reflect the company's approach to their work: energetic, passionate, and innovative.

"It's been over six years since we've updated Scorpion's look and feel in a significant way. The time was right to modernize, streamline and simplify our brand identity," said Corey Quinn, Chief Marketing Officer, who led the branding evolution.

"Over the years, design tastes and trends change. The new brand identity is not only current and modern but continues to reflect the core ethos of our organization," added Quinn. "One thing that remains constant, Scorpion is an ally for businesses. Our relentless drive is to see our clients succeed and reach new levels of success."

ABOUT SCORPION:

Scorpion is a premium provider of marketing and technology solutions for the legal, home services, franchise, and healthcare industries. As a partner for businesses, Scorpion delivers a better way through honest guidance, effective strategies, and award-winning advertising technology for clients who need a clear path forward. To learn more and explore the new website, visit Scorpion.co.

SOURCE Scorpion

Related Links

https://www.scorpion.co

